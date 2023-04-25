Nena’s Skin Studio Brings Advanced Laser Tattoo Removal and More to Bethel Park, PA Featuring the Astanza Duality Laser

BETHEL PARK, Pa., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nena's Skin Studio is holding its grand opening on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Bethel Park, PA. The up-and-coming aesthetic practice offers a variety of services centered around improving one’s appearance and confidence. They include advanced laser tattoo removal featuring the Astanza Duality, permanent makeup artistry, and scalp micropigmentation.



“At Nena’s Skin Studio, our aim is to help customers look and feel their best through innovative services. I perform all the treatments myself and customize treatments to ensure each client’s skin goals are met,” said Nena Bakos, owner. “I’m really excited to offer laser tattoo removal to help remove unwanted tattoos, but also modify existing ones and help make room for new art and permanent makeup. I believe laser tattoo removal is more than just an eraser – it’s a corrective tool that can help transform existing ink and makeup.”

Nena’s Skin Studio uses the Astanza Duality Q-switched Nd:YAG laser to eliminate unwanted tattoos. This innovative technology produces two wavelengths, 1064 nm and 532 nm, and can safely treat all skin types on the Fitzpatrick scale. Furthermore, the Duality features a flat-top homogenized square spot beam for even energy distribution, reduced risk of treatment overlap, and safer results. Furthermore, Nena’s Skin Studio uses the Zimmer Cryo 6 cooling device. This superior skin-numbing technology effectively cools the skin within a matter of seconds and provides maximum relief before, during, and after treatment.

“Nena’s Skin Studio is dedicated to great results and high customer satisfaction,” said Seth Fox, Astanza Account Representative. “Astanza is excited to partner with this growing practice as they positively transform people’s skin.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Nena’s Skin Studio is offering 15% off laser tattoo removal treatments during the month of May.

About Nena’s Skin Studio

Nena’s Skin Studio is an aesthetic practice in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, that offers advanced laser tattoo removal, skin micropigmentation, and permanent makeup services. All treatments are performed by the owner, Nena Bakos, who is a licensed esthetician with the designations of Certified Laser Specialist (CLS) and Laser Safety Officer (LSO). Nena received training and certification from New Look Laser College, the world’s leading laser tattoo removal training program, and is certified in operating advanced Q-switch technology.

Nena’s Skin Studio offers free consultations and affordable pricing. For more information, call (412) 282-8114, visit https://www.nenasskinstudio.com/, or follow them on Instagram and Facebook. Nena’s Skin Studio is located at 4603 Library Road Suite 120, Bethel Park, PA 15102.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, and DermaBlate® systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in Texas™ and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care™.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.