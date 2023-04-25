Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2023: Increased Awareness of Diagnostic Methods for Chronic Diseases Bolsters Sector

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopsy Devices: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for biopsy devices was valued at approximately $2.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to generate revenue of around $2.2 billion by 2022, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 through 2027.

The global market for biopsy devices is currently dominated by biopsy guidance systems. The increased prevalence of chronic disease and a rise in income levels in developing economies are promoting the growth of novel biopsy procedures.

Increased awareness of diagnostic methods for chronic diseases (breast cancer, lung cancer) are also increasing the demand for integrated biopsy technologies (e.g., MRI-guided breast biopsy).



The global market for biopsy devices is segmented into product type, imaging guiding technique, application, end user and geography. Imaging guiding techniques include MRI-guided breast biopsy, stereotactic-guided breast biopsy, ultrasound-guided breast biopsy, CT scan and other technologies such as X-ray and sonography. Advancements in imaging technology have increased the demand and commercial application for biopsy devices.

Medical device manufacturing companies are concentrating on launching novel biopsies. For instance, Izi Medical Products launched a quick-core auto biopsy system for soft tissue biopsies. It is a lightweight, fully automatic biopsy device that builds upon the company's previous semi-automatic biopsy system.



The global market for biopsy devices includes product type segments: biopsy guidance systems, needle-based biopsy guns, biopsy needles, biopsy forceps and others (brushes, curettes, punches). Application segments include kidney, lung, breast, gastrointestinal, prostate, liver and gynecological biopsy techniques. This market is dominated by breast cancer biopsy with higher prevalence of the disease and availability of efficient treatment. Applications of breast cancer biopsy devices are expected to increase from about $723.0 million in 2021 to around $1.1 billion by the end of 2027 after increasing at a CAGR of 6.9%. Applications of other biopsy devices represent the smallest share of the market by application and are expected to increase from $86.8 million in 2021 to $120.0 million through 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0%.



Breast biopsy, GI biopsy, prostate biopsy, liver biopsy, lung biopsy, kidney biopsy, gynecological biopsy and other biopsies are the categories of application. The regional markets analyzed are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).



MRI-guided biopsy, CT-guided biopsy, Ultrasound-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy and other guidance techniques are the imaging guiding techniques.

Report Includes

Detailed overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global market for biopsy devices

Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data (sales figures) for 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global biopsy devices market, and corresponding market share analysis by device type, therapeutic area/application, image guiding technology, end user, and region

Identification of the viable technology drivers and barriers through a holistic review of various next generation imaging technologies used in the process of performing biopsies and their key therapeutic areas in the cancer diagnostics market

Review of cancer statistics and epidemiology insights and SWOT analysis of various cancer biotherapeutics present in the market

A look at major issues and trends with relate to the R&D of more effective cancer treatment, and new cancer therapeutics in development, and outlook on cancer clinical trials

Assessment of the market growth opportunities, SWOT analysis of the leading companies engaged in manufacturing and development of biopsy devices, emerging trends and technology developments, along with the COVID-19 implications on the marketplace

Insight into the recent industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segments, increasing investment on R&D activities, market growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis

Patent grants and patent applications on biopsy devices and cancer diagnostics industry

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview of Biopsy Devices

3.1 Biopsy

3.2 Types of Biopsies

3.2.1 Bone Marrow Aspiration and Biopsy

3.2.2 Core Biopsy

3.2.3 Endometrial Biopsy

3.2.4 Endoscopic Biopsy

3.2.5 Excisional Biopsy and Incisional Biopsy

3.2.6 Fine-Needle Aspiration (Fna) Biopsy

3.2.7 Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy

3.2.8 Skin Biopsy

3.2.9 Shave Biopsy

3.2.10 Punch Biopsy

3.3 Biopsy Devices

3.4 Regulation of Biopsy Devices

3.4.1 U.S. Regulation of Biopsy Devices

3.4.2 Eu Regulation of Biopsy Devices

3.4.3 Reimbursement Policies

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Drivers

3.5.2 Market Restraints

3.5.3 Market Opportunities

3.5.4 Cancer Diagnostics and Imaging

Chapter 4 Biopsy Device Market by Product Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Biopsy Guidance Systems

4.3 Needle-Based Biopsy Guns

4.3.1 Core Needle Biopsy (Cnb)

4.3.2 Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy (Fnab)

4.3.3 Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy (Vab)

4.4 Biopsy Needles

4.5 Biopsy Forceps

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Biopsy Brushes

4.6.2 Biopsy Curettes

4.6.3 Biopsy Punches

Chapter 5 Biopsy Device Market by Imaging Guiding Technology

5.1 Imaging Technologies Used in Guiding Biopsies

5.1.1 Mri-Guided Biopsy

5.1.2 Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy

5.1.3 Advantages of Stereotactic-Guided Needle Biopsy

5.1.4 Disadvantages of Stereotactic-Guided Needle Biopsy

5.1.5 Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy

5.1.6 Liver Biopsy

5.1.7 Thyroid Biopsy

5.1.8 Prostate Biopsy

5.1.9 Breast Biopsy

5.1.10 Trends

5.1.11 Computed Tomography

5.1.12 Advantages of Ct-Guided Needle Biopsy

5.1.13 Disadvantages of Ct-Guided Needle Biopsy

5.1.14 Limitations of Ct-Guided Needle Biopsy

5.1.15 Others

Chapter 6 Biopsy Device Market by Application

6.1 Breast Biopsy

6.2 Gi Biopsy

6.3 Prostate Biopsy

6.3.1 Image-Guided Prostate Biopsy

6.3.2 Risks of Biopsy of the Prostate

6.4 Liver Biopsy

6.4.1 Liver Biopsy Trends

6.4.2 Liver Disease Facts

6.4.3 Percutaneous Liver Biopsy

6.4.4 Laproscopic Surgery

6.5 Lung Biopsy

6.5.1 Advantages of Lung Biopsy

6.5.2 Disadvantages of Lung Biopsy

6.6 Kidney Biopsy

6.6.1 Complications of Biopsies to Detect Kidney Disease

6.6.2 Advantages of Renal/Kidney Biopsy

6.6.3 Disadvantages of Renal/Kidney Biopsy

6.7 Gynecological Biopsy

6.7.1 Complications of Gynecological Biopsy

6.8 Biopsy Devices Used to Diagnose Other Diseases

6.8.1 Pancreatic Cancer Biopsy

6.8.2 Biopsies for Pancreatic Cancer

Chapter 7 Biopsy Device Market by End-user

7.1 Diagnostic Labs

7.2 Hospitals

Chapter 8 Biopsy Device Market by Region

8.1 Market Overview and Discussion

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Countries

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Countries

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Countries

8.5 Row

Chapter 9 Covid-19 Impact

9.1 Overview

9.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Biopsy Devices

Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies in the Biopsy Device Market

10.1 Cambridge Prostate Biopsy Device (Camprobe)

10.2 Microbiopsy Technology

10.3 Virtual Biopsy Device

10.4 Optical Biopsy

Chapter 11 Patent Review

11.1 Introduction

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Global Company Ranking

12.1.1 Other Key Players

12.1.2 Recent News

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (Carefusion Corp.)

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Conmed Corp.

Cook Medical Inc.

Dtr Medical Ltd.

Danaher Corp. (Mammotome)

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

Hologic Inc.

Inrad Inc.

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Mdna Life Sciences Inc.

Mauna Kea Technologies

Medtronic

Mdxhealth Inc.

Olympus Corp.

