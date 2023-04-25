Data Privacy Software Market Size to Surpass USD 30.31 Billion by 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 40.9%

Pune, India, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Data Privacy Software Market size is projected to register a CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period, reaching USD 30.31 Billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 1.99 billion in 2022, published by Fortune Business Insights. Cloud-based software to gain traction impelled by growing product demand. The report is titled, “Data Privacy Software Market Forecast, 2023-2030”





Key Industry Development:

January 2023 – Sourcepoint rolled out Vendor Trace, a new solution to provide enterprises with an evaluation of vendor behavior on their websites. Vendor Trace allows users to isolate susceptibilities in marketing and third-party advertising technologies for determining the responsible parties.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 40.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 30.31 Billion Base Year 2022 Data Privacy Software Market Size in 2022 USD 1.99 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Deployment, Application, Enterprise Type, Industry and Geography





Industry Growth Favored by Increase in Remote Work Culture

During the pandemic, numerous organizations and businesses went through permanent and temporary shutdowns. Furthermore, various countries introduced a range of guidelines for the management of personally identifiable information (PII). The implementation of data privacy software allowed the verification of shared content, driving industry expansion during the pandemic period.





Key Takeaways

Data privacy software market size in North America was USD 0.84 Billion in 2022

Increasing adoption of digital platforms and favorable government initiatives to drive the market growth.

Major trends include growing concerns about data privacy and rising IoT devices

By end user, BFSI industry segment holds the maximum share





Drivers and Restraints:

Growing IoT Devices Adoption to Propel Market Growth

One of the key factors propelling data privacy software market growth is the increasing adoption of IoT devices across industries such as healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, and others. Additional factor favoring industry expansion is the escalating implementation of 5G technology.

However, the industry expansion is driven by the lack of awareness regarding the software among start-ups, local organizations, and SMEs (small and medium enterprises).

Segmentation:

Cloud-based Software Segment to Gain Prominence Driven by Rising Product Demand

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Of these, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to exhibit considerable expansion throughout the estimated period. The rise can be attributed to the increasing organization of cloud-based software for capacity expansion.

Compliance Management to Register Appreciable Growth Owing to Escalating Number of Strict Government Rules

Considering the type of application, the market is classified into risk management, reporting & analytics, compliance management, and others. The compliance management segment is slated to record appreciable growth over the anticipated period. This is because the software helps organizations in performing activities in line with the regulation for protection of confidential data.

Large Enterprises Segment to Register Notable Traction Considering Global Presence

Based on enterprise type, the market is subdivided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Of these, the large enterprises segment is poised to depict substantial growth over the projected period. The surge is due to the presence of large enterprises having a robust presence at the global level.

By geography, the market for data privacy software is fragmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Regional Insights:

North America to Register Notable Traction Driven by Rising Investments by Key Players

North America data privacy software market share is anticipated to register considerable expansion over the forecast period. The rise is driven by increasing investments by leading players in the region.

The Asia Pacific market will register substantial growth throughout the anticipated period. The surge is propelled by the escalating introduction of national data protection rules for managing the escalating number of data breaches.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading Companies Enter Partnership Agreements to Strengthen Industry Position

Major industry participants are entering a range of strategic agreements for strengthening their positions in the market. Some of these steps comprise merger agreements, acquisitions, and the launch of new products. Additional initiatives include an increase in research activities and the rollout of new solutions.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

OneTrust, LLC (U.S.)

AvePoint, Inc. (U.S.)

TrustArc, Inc. (U.S.)

Securiti.AI. (U.S.)

BigID, Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Protiviti, Inc. (U.S.)

RSA Security LLC (U.S.)

DataGrail, Inc. (U.S.)

SureCloud (U.K.)





Major Table of Contents:

Global Data Privacy Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019 – 2030 Key Findings By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-Premise By Application (USD) Compliance Management Risk Management Reporting and Analytics Others By Enterprise Type (USD) Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises By Industry (USD) BFSI IT and Telecommunication Government Manufacturing Retail Healthcare Others (Education, etc.) By Region (USD) North America South America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific

North America Data Privacy Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019 – 2030 Key Findings By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-Premise By Application (USD) Compliance Management Risk Management Reporting and Analytics Others By Enterprise Type (USD) Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises By Industry (USD) BFSI IT and Telecommunication Government Manufacturing Retail Healthcare Others (Education, etc.) By Country (USD) U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Data Privacy Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2019 – 2030 Key Findings By Deployment (USD) Cloud On-Premise By Application (USD) Compliance Management Risk Management Reporting and Analytics Others By Enterprise Type (USD) Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises By Industry (USD) BFSI IT and Telecommunication Government Manufacturing Retail Healthcare Others (Education, etc.) By Country (USD) Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



TOC Continued…!





FAQs

How big is the data privacy software market?

Data privacy software market size was USD 1.99 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 30.31 billion by 2030.

How fast is the data privacy software market growing?

The data privacy software market will exhibit a CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





