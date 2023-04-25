“The Tides of Change”: Global Water Desalination Equipment Markets Groundbreaking Voyage to $16 Bn by 2028, ushering in a New Age of Hydro technological Advancement: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven By Growing Population, Stringent Environmental Regulation, and Fast Diminishing of Fresh Water Reserves, the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market is Forecasted to reach nearly US$ 16 Bn by 2028 says Ken Research Study .

Water desalination is the process of removing minerals such as salt from saline water to make it fit to use. The three main sources of saline water are seawater, brackish water, and river water. Water desalination equipment manufacturers develop different types of technologies for desalination purposes such as Reverse Osmosis (RO), Multi-stage Flash (MSF) Distillation, Multi-effect Distillation (MED), and more that is mainly used in municipal and industrial application all around the globe.

1. The Water Desalination Equipment Market Is Witnessing Steady Growth Owing to Water Scarcity Globally

The water desalination equipment market is witnessing steady growth owing to water scarcity around the world. Water scarcity means a lack of freshwater resources to meet the regular demand for water consumption for public usage. According to the United Nations (UN), which is an intergovernmental organization that fosters friendly ties between countries and maintains global peace, mentions that about half of the world's population will face water scarcity by 2030, which includes ~250 million people only from Africa.

Thus, to deal with water scarcity many companies are now developing various new technologies which include the establishment of water desalination plants i.e. using various chemical and physical processes to convert saline water to usable water. According to Ken Research estimates, the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market – valued at around ~US$ 10 billion by 2022 – it is further expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 16 billion opportunities by 2028 at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period.

2. Rapid Industrialization is driving the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market Growth

Rapid industrialization is driving the global water desalination equipment market growth. As the water resources, demand has grown globally because of rapid industrialization, for any kind of manufacturing a significant amount of water is required. Thus, to fulfill the current demand for water resources desalination process is widely adopted by many countries such as Saudi Arabia, India, China, and more. The below graph depicts the rise in water desalination in Saudi Arabia in 2018 vs 2021.

3. Environmental Issues Emerging Due to Brine Discharge Act as One of the Major Challenges Faced by The Market

Desalination is the process of converting saline water or seawater to fit-to-use water, the residue that forms after a successful desalination process is called brine, which is toxic in nature and has an adverse effect on the environment badly as the brine is discharged back into the sea by the desalination plants manufacturers. As the brine treatment and disposal methods are very costly in nature, thus many companies directly discharge brine into the sea, which has negative impacts on the flora and marine life. The below graph depicts the average installation cost of different brine disposal systems.

Market Taxonomy

By Technology

Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Multi-stage Flash (MSF) Distillation

Multi-effect Distillation (MED)

Others

By Source

Seawater

Brackish Water

River Water

Others

By Application

Municipal

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Doosan Corporation

IDE Technologies

Biwater Holdings Limited

SUEZ

Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies

Xylem

ACWA Power

Aquatech International LLC

Abengoa

Acciona

