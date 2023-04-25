The 3D woven fabrics market size is expected to grow from US$ 120.87 million in 2022 to US$ 266.34 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2028

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Woven Fabrics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Fiber Type, Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06452126/?utm_source=GNW

The woven process of 3D woven fabrics involves interlacing two sets of yarns or fibers at right angles to each other, forming a two-dimensional plane. Then, a third set of yarns or fibers is woven through this plane at a 90-degree angle to create the third dimension. This creates a solid, stable structure with excellent mechanical properties. The global 3D woven fabrics market is mainly driven by the increasing demand for 3D woven fabrics from automotive and aircraft industry. Moreover, the market growth is fueled by a rise in the utilization of carbon fiber in various end-use industries. The higher utilization rate of carbon fiber in end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, building and construction, and defense and military has broadened the scope of carbon fiber 3D woven fabrics. Automotive is one of the fastest-growing sectors across the globe and will expand rapidly in the coming years. Rise in preference of lightweight vehicles to improve efficiency and fuel economy is boosting the sector. Further, the increasing use of 3D woven fabrics in the automotive sector is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the 3D woven fabrics market growth during the forecast period.



Based on application, the 3D woven fabrics market is segmented into ballistics, aircraft, transportation, building & construction, and others. The aircraft segment registered a larger share of the 3D woven fabrics market in 2022. 3D woven components exhibit high strength and wear capabilities compared to aluminum and steel alternatives. They allow weight reduction in existing airframe and structural components and have the ability to weave complex 3D shapes, such as turbine blades, without any worry about delamination. The adoption of 3D woven fabrics in aerospace manufacturing is increasing globally. Constant cross-section 3D Pi structures in the fabrics have been developed over the last decade and are being used in current developments worldwide. Solid 3D structures are being considered and developed for more technical aerospace applications where their interlaminar sheer properties are expected to improve composite performance further.



In 2022, Europe held the largest revenue share of the global 3D woven fabrics market.Various advantages of using 3D woven fabrics over other alternatives are driving the 3D woven fabrics market growth in the region.



The rise in R&D activities to develop 3D woven fabrics in Europe has the potential to create opportunities for business, export, and advanced manufacturing applications for aerospace and automotive industries in the region.In 2022, Biteam AB established 3D Noodles International AB—a company specializing in producing triangular cross-sectional 3D woven fabrics.



In 2022, Carbon ThreeSixty Ltd received funding of US$ 45.5 thousand from Niche Vehicle Network for Project Configurable Higher Density Energy Storage (CHiDEs), which utilizes of 3D woven carbon fiber for the production of a range of reinforced pocketed structures. In 2021, Antich & Sons (Huddersfield) Ltd established advanced capability through a 3-year project with the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), funded by Innovate UK, for the production of 3D multilayer woven carbon fiber preforms for advanced composites used in automotive and aerospace industries. In 2020, 3D Woven SaRL integrated Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag into a multilayer 3D woven fabric for applications in textile industry, inventory management, and supply chain management.



The key players operating in the global 3D woven fabrics market include Textum OPCO LLC, Tex Tech Industries Inc, Sigmatex (UK) Ltd, 3D Weaving SaRL, Tantra Composite Technologies Pvt Ltd, U-Long High Tech Textile Co Ltd, TEAM Inc, Changzhou Bolong Three Dimensional Composites Co Ltd, Topweaving New Material Tech Co Ltd, and China Beihai Fiberglass Co Ltd.Players operating in the global 3D woven fabrics market focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand.



They are also focusing on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches.







The overall global 3D woven fabrics market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the 3D woven fabrics market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06452126/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________