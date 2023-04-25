Global Transplantation Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $31.5 Billion by 2031 with Increasing R&D and Technological Advances

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transplantation Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transplantation market size reached a value of USD 13.8 billion in 2022. The market is likely to grow at a rate of 9.4% in the forecast period of 2023-2031 to reach a market value of USD 31.5 billion by 2031. The increasing research and developmental activities, along with technological advancements are supporting the market growth.



The transplantation market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases leading to organ failure, advancements in surgical techniques, and the growing demand for transplantation procedures.



Transplantation - Application and Usage



Transplantation is primarily used for the treatment of end-stage organ failure or tissue damage caused by a variety of chronic diseases. The transplantation procedures involve removing a diseased or damaged organ or tissue from the recipient and transplanting a healthy organ or tissue from a donor. The most common types of transplantation procedures include:

1. Organ Transplantation: This involves the transplantation of organs such as the kidney, liver, lung, heart, pancreas, and small intestine. Organ transplantation is often used to treat end-stage organ failure caused by chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease. The most common type of organ transplantation is kidney transplantation.

2. Tissue Transplantation: This involves the transplantation of tissues such as skin, bone, cornea, heart valves, and veins. Tissue transplantation is often used to treat burns, injuries, and other types of tissue damage.

3. Stem Cell Transplantation: This involves the transplantation of stem cells to replace damaged or diseased cells in the body. Stem cell transplantation is often used to treat blood cancers such as leukaemia and lymphoma.



Transplantation procedures are typically performed in specialized transplant centres and require a highly skilled team of surgeons, nurses, and other medical professionals. The success of a transplantation procedure depends on a variety of factors, including the compatibility of the donor and recipient, the quality of the organ or tissue, and the skill of the surgical team.



While transplantation procedures offer a potentially life-saving treatment option for patients with end-stage organ failure or tissue damage, they also carry significant risks. These risks include the risk of organ rejection, infection, and complications from immunosuppressive drugs used to prevent organ rejection.



Transplantation Market Segmentations



The market can be categorised into product, type of transplant, application, end user, and major regions.



Market Breakup by Product

Transplant Preservative Solutions

Transplant Diagnostics

Tissue Products

Immunosuppressive Drugs

Others

Market Breakup by Type of Transplant

Solid Organ Transplant

Kidney

Heart

Lungs

Liver

Intestine

Others

Stem Cell Transplant

Autologous Transplants

Allogenic Transplants

Tissue Transplant

Autografts

Allografts

Others

Transplantation Market Breakup by Application

Clinical Therapeutics

Translational Research

Diagnostic Purposes

Others

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals

Transplantation Centres

Others

Transplantation Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Transplantation Market Scenario



The transplantation market is being driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases leading to organ failure, advancements in surgical techniques, and the growing demand for transplantation procedures. North America dominated the global transplantation market in 2020, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific.

The high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, favorable reimbursement policies, and the presence of many key players in the region are driving the growth of the market in North America and Europe.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases leading to organ failure, rising healthcare expenditure in the region, and the growing demand for transplantation procedures. Moreover, the increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and research and development activities are expected to fuel the growth of the transplantation market in the Asia Pacific region.



Key Players in the Global Transplantation Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the transplantation market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:

AbbVie Inc

Arthrex, Inc

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Novartis AG

Stryker

21st Century Medicine

BioLife Solutions

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Astellas Pharma Inc

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $31.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Transplantation Overview



5 Patient Profile



6 Current Scenario Evaluation and Regulatory Framework



7 Challenges and Unmet Needs



8 Global Transplantation Market



9 North America Transplantation Treatment Market



10 Europe Transplantation Treatment Market



11 Asia Pacific Transplantation Treatment Market



12 Latin America Transplantation Treatment Market



13 Middle East and Africa Transplantation Treatment Market



14 Global Transplantation Market Dynamics



15 Supplier Landscape



16 Global Transplantation Market- Distribution Model (Additional Insight)



17 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/od5lhn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment