PCB Design Software Market Size to Surpass USD 8.52 billion by 2030, Exhibiting a CAGR of 14.8%

Pune,India, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global PCB Design Software Market Size is projected to register a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period, reaching USD 8.52 Billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 3.24 billion in 2023, published by Fortune Business Insights.

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) design software creates a physical form of electronic components and mechanical support by designing electronic circuits. The software helps electrical engineers design various layouts for printed circuit boards. It uses the layout software to combine component routing and placement to explain electrical connections on a manufactured circuit board and approve circuit graphic designs.

The PCB design software is also used in combination with other related software, such as Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), which helps engineers improve their understanding of various PCB designs and layouts. Implementing embedded intelligence systems, such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), in PCB design software is set to boost the market growth by creating lucrative opportunities in the electronics, automotive, medical, communication systems, and other sectors.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Global PCB Design Software Market, 2023-2030."

Key Industry Development:

Cadence Design Systems announced that it began adding Artificial Intelligence (AI) to its flagship set of chip design software to help chip designers make better chips.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 14.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 8.52 Billion Base Year 2022 PCB Design Software Market Size in 2022 USD 2.86 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Deployment, Application, Regional





Key Takeaways:

PCB Design Software Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 8.52 Billion in 2030

By making it simple to manage design modifications and start new product manufacture, PLM software supports timely and reliable documentation.

Engineers now have the freedom to simulate the present design and identify problems in real time thanks to the use of design software.

Throughout the projected period, cloud software is anticipated to increase at a significant rate. The approach to PCB design is evolving due to cloud computing.





Drivers and Restraints:

Need to Decrease Errors and Advancements in the Software to Drive Market Growth

The electronics industry is using PCB design software on a large scale to produce circuit board designs to save time and reduce errors encountered during the product development process. The software can also help users enhance the production rate and scalable integration for complicated circuit designs. Growing advancements in technology have also decreased the size of PCBs. This factor has motivated many leading companies to develop cutting-edge PCBs to gain a competitive advantage.

Many professionals are increasing their dependence on open-source software as it is freely available on the internet. The availability of pirated copies can raise the risk of vulnerabilities in components and third-party vendors. The growing presence of third-party vendors can also undermine the security of enterprise applications.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate the Market due to Adoption of High-tech Innovations

According to the market analysis, North America accounted for a sizeable PCB design software market share due to the vast presence of top market players in the region. The region is one of the early adopters of high-tech innovations and is increasing its preference for high-speed analog circuits that will be used in various industries.

Governments across the region are heavily investing in semiconductor manufacturing firms to improve global competitiveness. The U.S. passed the CHIP Act, which is expected to revitalize the nation’s chip-making network across a vast range of technologies, ranging from large-scale projects to current-generation chips. Many semiconductor manufacturers are announced various projects to expand their production capacity in the U.S. and improve the domestic semiconductor value chain, further leading to robust product demand.

Segments:

Cloud Services Widely Adopted to Decrease Design Cycles and Boost Productivity

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment is expected to register strong growth rate during the forecast timeframe. PCB designs are undergoing major changes due to the growing adoption of cloud computing solutions. The implementation of these solutions in the PCB design software continues to evolve as many organizations are focusing on enhancing productivity and decreasing design cycles.

Growing Demand for Computer & Consumer Electronics to Accelerate Product Usage

Based on application, the market is divided into computer & consumer electronics, telecommunication equipment, medical devices, industrial equipment, automotive components, and others (aerospace & defense, safety and security equipment).

The computer & consumer electronics segment is predicted to register 15.3% CAGR during the forecast timeline. The growing production of consumer electronics & computer devices has played a vital role in amplifying the demand for PCBs.

This market is studied across regions such as North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.





Report Coverage:

The PCB design software market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market. It also focuses on crucial aspects including leading business software and services applications. The report also highlights the recent market trends and important developments in the industry. Additionally, the report comprises several factors contributing to the market’s growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Players to Enter into Merger & Acquisition Agreements to Expand their Market Presence

Some of the leading players involved in the market are trying to expand their global presence through mergers and acquisitions. These companies are also aiming to merge with small and local firms to expand their business presence.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Altium Limited (U.S.)

ANSYS, Inc. (U.S.)

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP (U.S.)

Autodesk Inc. (U.S.)

DOWNSTREAM TECHNOLOGIES, LLC (U.S.)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

KiCad (U.S.)

Siemens (Germany)

EasyEDA (China)

Novarm Limited (Dip Trace) (U.S.)

Ucamco (Belgium)

Zuken (Japan)

