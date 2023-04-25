Virtual Course: Cyber Security for Managers - Ensure that Employees Understand the Importance of Cyber Security and their Roles and Responsibilities

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber Security for Managers" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Managers and Leaders have a key role to play in minimising risks, developing Cyber resilience, and fostering a positive Cyber Security culture throughout the business. Appropriate Cyber Security training and engagement is key to encourage good Cyber Security practices and behaviours as business-as-usual.

This includes ensuring that employees understand the importance of Cyber Security and their roles and responsibilities, as well as ensuring policies, processes, and procedures are adhered to.

This virtual course includes:

The definition of holistic Cyber Security and the key role of Managers

An overview of key legislation, policies and processes in relation to your responsibilities, including the upcoming regulations

Raising awareness of the types Cyber Security threats, vulnerabilities and risks - and discuss current and evolving trends (including industry context as appropriate)

Exploring the risks of sharing information via social media and increased working from home

Discussing incident management and business continuity

Exploring how to develop a positive Cyber Security culture

Discussion, exercises and real-world scenarios

