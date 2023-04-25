Global Endometriosis Treatment Market Report 2023: Featuring Abbvie, Bayer, Pfizer, Ipsen, Orphagen, Evotec, Myovant & More

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Endometriosis Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global endometriosis treatment market size was estimated to be worth USD 1.44 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a market value of USD 2.79 billion by 2031.

The growth of the market is driven by the rising research and development activities.



Endometriosis Treatment Market: Introduction



Endometriosis is a medical condition in which the tissue lining the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pain and discomfort. The condition is often associated with infertility, and it affects millions of women worldwide. The global endometriosis treatment market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on research and development activities to develop innovative products and strengthen their market position.



Endometriosis Epidemiology



Endometriosis is a common medical condition that affects women of reproductive age. It is estimated that approximately 10% of women worldwide are affected by endometriosis. The condition occurs when the tissue lining the uterus (endometrium) grows outside the uterus, leading to pain and discomfort.



Endometriosis is often misdiagnosed or undiagnosed, which leads to delayed diagnosis and treatment. The exact cause of endometriosis is unknown, but it is believed to be a combination of genetic and environmental factors. It is also more common among women who have never had children. Endometriosis can affect various parts of the body, including the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the tissue lining the pelvis. The most common symptoms of endometriosis include pelvic pain, painful periods, pain during intercourse, and infertility.



The prevalence of endometriosis varies by region and age group. According to a systematic review and meta-analysis published in The Lancet in 2020, the global prevalence of endometriosis was estimated to be 1.7% (95% CI 1.5-1.9) among women of reproductive age. The prevalence was found to be highest in North America (2.6%, 95% CI 2.2-3.0) and lowest in Africa (1.0%, 95% CI 0.5-1.5).



The same study also found that the prevalence of endometriosis increased with age, peaking in women in their 40s. It was also found to be more common among women with infertility, chronic pelvic pain, and dysmenorrhea (painful periods).



Endometriosis Treatment Market Segmentations



The market can be categorised into indication type, diagnostic method, treatment method, drug class, and distribution channel.



Market Breakup by Indication Type

Superficial Peritoneal Lesion

Endometrioma

Deeply Infiltrating Endometriosis

Others

Market Breakup by Diagnostic Method

Ultrasound

Pelvic Examination

Laparoscopy

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Others

Market Breakup by Treatment Method

Hormonal Therapy

Pain Management

Others

Endometriosis Treatment Market Breakup by Drug Class

Oral Contraceptives

Progestins

NSAIDs

GnRH Analogues

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Endometriosis Treatment Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Endometriosis Treatment Market Scenario



The global endometriosis treatment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2023-2031. The market is being driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of endometriosis, growing awareness and diagnosis of the condition, and the availability of advanced treatments and therapies.



Hormonal therapy is the most commonly used treatment for endometriosis, followed by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists, aromatase inhibitors, and progestins. Laparoscopy is the most common diagnostic method used to diagnose endometriosis.



North America dominates the endometriosis treatment market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The market in North America is driven by the high prevalence of endometriosis and the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure. The market in Europe is also expected to grow significantly, with key players focusing on research and development activities to develop innovative products. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness about endometriosis and the rising healthcare expenditure in the region.



Key Players in the Global Endometriosis Treatment Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the Endometriosis Treatment market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:

Abbott

AbbVie Inc

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc

Ipsen Pharma

Evotec SE

Myovant Sciences GmbH

Philogen S.p.A

Astellas Pharma Inc

Orphagen Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Endometriosis Overview



5 Patient Profile



6 Current Scenario Evaluation and Regulatory Framework

6.1 Emerging Therapies and Clinical Trials

6.2 Patent Landscape

6.2.1 Patent Overview

6.2.1.1 Patent Status and Expiry

6.2.1.2 Timelines from Drug Development to Commercial Launch

6.2.1.3 New Drug Application

6.2.1.3.1 Documentation and Approval Process

6.3 Cost of Treatment

6.4 Regulatory Framework

6.4.1 Regulatory Overview

6.4.1.1 US FDA

6.4.1.2 EU EMA

6.4.1.3 INDIA CDSCO

6.4.1.4 JAPAN PMDA

6.4.1.5 Others



7 Challenges and Unmet Needs

7.1 Treatment Pathway Challenges

7.2 Compliance and Drop-Out Analysis

7.3 Awareness and Prevention Gaps



8 Global Endometriosis Treatment Market



9 North America Endometriosis Treatment Market



10 Europe Endometriosis Treatment Market



11 Asia Pacific Endometriosis Treatment Market



12 Latin America Endometriosis Treatment Market

