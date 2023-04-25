Radiant Biotherapeutics Emerges from Stealth Mode with $8 Million Seed Round and Two Pharma Partnerships

Breakthrough platform creating multi-valent and multi-specific biotherapeutics with broad transformative applications



TORONTO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radiant Biotherapeutics, a revolutionary antibody platform company developing multi-valent, multi-specific therapeutics emerged from stealth mode unveiling an $8 million seed financing and two significant pharmaceutical partnerships. The Company, based on foundational IP from the labs of Dr. Jean-Philippe Julien at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and Dr. Bebhinn Treanor at the University of Toronto, was created by Amplitude Ventures which also led the seed round along with launch partner, SickKids and additional investors Alexandria Investments, FACIT and Toronto Innovation Acceleration Partners (TIAP).

“This financing enables us to advance and validate our Multabody platform among several oncology programs with potential best-in-class profiles,” said Arthur J. Fratamico, President and Chief Executive Officer of Radiant. “We are maximizing the potential of the Multabody platform by building a pipeline of candidates in our therapeutic areas of focus and pursuing additional research collaborations outside of those areas. The interest we received from potential partners to date is significant, resulting in two undisclosed collaborations with global pharma partners.”

Radiant’s Multabody platform exploits avidity - stronger binding power - coupled with multi-specificity to deliver highly efficacious antibodies with exceptional potency extending beyond today’s antibody technologies to overcome the limitations of current approaches. This innovative platform has demonstrated the potential to deliver a new class of multi-functional biologics to tackle complex and diverse diseases, including cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Built on an antibody framework, the Multabody retains monoclonal antibody-like developability and pharmacokinetics, creating a truly superior next-generation therapeutic.

“Radiant’s first-of-its-kind Multabody platform has the potential to transform antibody therapeutics,” said Bharat Srinivasa, founding CEO and Principal at Amplitude Ventures. “The Radiant team is showcasing their ability to rapidly develop Multabodies – from concept to in vivo POC within six months while demonstrating superior potency and efficacy to current antibodies and leveraging existing manufacturing processes. This proprietary platform has exciting potential to also create unique therapies targeting biological pathways not amenable to current antibody approaches.”

About Radiant Biotherapeutics

Radiant Biotherapeutics is a revolutionary antibody platform company leading the new frontier of multi-valent, multi-specific therapeutics to deliver transformative therapies for patients. The proprietary Multabody platform leverages avidity and multi-specificity simultaneously, to generate highly efficacious Multabodies with superior potency than other antibody platforms. These powerful Multabodies have potential to deliver a new class of biologics to tackle complex, heterogenous diseases, such as cancer, that often have challenging targets and mechanisms. Multabody production and manufacturing is flexible, modular and scalable, and leverages standard antibody CMC processes. The groundbreaking efficiency of the platform is driving a novel pipeline of mono-, bi- and tri-specific biologics in multiple therapeutics areas. Strategic partnerships with two leading biopharmaceutical companies validate the platform and its broad scientific and clinical utility. For more, visit radiantbio.com.

About the University of Toronto (U of T)

Founded in 1827, the University of Toronto is Canada’s leading institution of learning, discovery and knowledge. U of T is one of the world’s leading research-intensive universities, driven to invent and innovate. It is also one of the top five universities in the world for startup incubator programs. In the last 10 years, the U of T entrepreneurship community has created more than 600 companies and raised over $2.5 billion in investment capital.

About The Hospital for Sick Children

The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) is recognized as one of the world’s foremost paediatric health-care institutions and is Canada’s leading centre dedicated to advancing children’s health through the integration of patient care, research and education. Founded in 1875 and affiliated with the University of Toronto, SickKids is one of Canada’s most research-intensive hospitals and has generated discoveries that have helped children globally. Its mission is to provide the best in complex and specialized family-centered care; pioneer scientific and clinical advancements; share expertise; foster an academic environment that nurtures health-care professionals; and champion an accessible, comprehensive and sustainable child health system. SickKids is a founding member of Kids Health Alliance, a network of partners working to create a high quality, consistent and coordinated approach to paediatric health care that is centered around children, youth and their families. SickKids is proud of its vision for Healthier Children. A Better World.

Media Contact

