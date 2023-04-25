Babson MBA Ranks # 1 in Entrepreneurship by the U.S. News & World Report for 30th Consecutive Time

Wellesley, Mass., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S News and World Report has ranked Babson’s MBA program # 1 in entrepreneurship for the 30th consecutive year in its 2023-2024 list of Best Graduate Schools.

“This is a moment of immense pride and celebration for the Babson community,” said Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA’92, PhD, President of Babson College. “The world needs entrepreneurial leaders in all fields to solve big and small problems. From startups to rapidly evolving larger businesses and even municipalities, Babson graduates are creating social and economic value.”

The world awaits Babson’s entrepreneurial leaders with open arms. Within three months of graduation, 84% of Babson’s 2022 full-time MBA graduates seeking employment received a job offer, earning an average U.S.-based salary of $116,935. This is a significant increase from previous years, with many earning an additional signing bonus averaging $32,773.

“Our curriculum continues to push the boundaries of the traditional classroom and challenges students to learn through real world practice and the Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® (ET&A™) methodology. We prepare our learners to become ambitious, action-oriented problem solvers in any field, any industry,” said Sebastian Fixson, Associate Dean of Graduate Programs and Innovation and the Marla M. Capozzi MBA ’96 Term Chair in Design Thinking, Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Babson College also continues to make gains in fostering an environment of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for the college’s global community of students, staff, and faculty. Babson’s graduate student body is represented by more than 50 countries, with 72% of students possessing backgrounds outside business management. Babson’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Learning sessions are integrated into orientation week for all incoming graduate students, helping our community build the skills and knowledge to engage in respectful and constructive dialogue around DEIB.

Donna Levin, Chief Executive Officer of Babson’s Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership, said, “Our mission is to develop entrepreneurial leaders who understand the state of the world, have a deep understanding of social responsibility, and know how to make lasting change.”

View the complete U.S. News and World Report ranking and methodology here.

About Babson College:

Based in Wellesley, MA, Babson College specializes in providing a premier business education through a unique entrepreneurial lens to produce highly effective leaders across all industries. Babson College has been revolutionizing business education since its founding in 1919 and is credited as the creator of entrepreneurship education. With a world-class alumni network that includes some of the most impactful executives in organizations of all kinds, Babson College prepares and empowers its students to become entrepreneurial leaders who add sustainable, economic, and social value everywhere. For more information visit: http://babson.edu/.












