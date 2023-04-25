Global Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment Market Report 2023: Increasing Government Initiatives, An Aging Population, and Growing Awareness About Pain Management Drive 4.9% Annual Growth

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chronic lower back pain treatment market size was valued at USD 7.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period of 2023-2031, reaching a value of USD 12.38 billion by 2031.

The increasing prevalence of chronic lower back pain, caused by factors such as sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and poor posture, is driving the demand for effective treatment options.

Other factors, such as increasing government initiatives, an aging population, and growing awareness about pain management, are also expected to drive market growth.



Advancements in technology have played a significant role in the growth of the chronic lower back pain treatment market. The development of novel therapies, such as minimally invasive procedures and neuromodulation techniques, has made the treatment of chronic lower back pain more effective and less invasive. This has expanded the reach of chronic lower back pain treatment and helped to meet the growing demand for services.



The chronic lower back pain treatment market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, as awareness of chronic lower back pain issues increases, and new treatment options and technologies are developed to meet the needs of people with chronic lower back pain. However, there are still significant barriers to accessing chronic lower back pain treatment, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, where access to healthcare services is often limited. Efforts are underway to address these barriers and improve access to chronic lower back pain treatment globally.



Chronic Lower Back Pain Epidemiology



Chronic lower back pain affects a significant portion of the global population, with an estimated prevalence of 20% to 30% among adults. It is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide and can have a significant impact on the quality of life and productivity of affected individuals. The prevalence of chronic lower back pain is expected to rise as the global population ages and lifestyle factors, such as sedentary behaviour and obesity, continue to contribute to the development of chronic lower back pain.



Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment Market Segmentations



The market can be segmented based on pain type, diagnosis, treatment channel, and major regions:



Market Breakup by Pain Type

Discogenic Pain

Lumbar Spinal Stenosis

Sacroiliac Pain

Facet- Joint Pain

Radicular Pain

Muscular Pain

Others

Market Breakup by Diagnosis

Clinical History

Physical Examination

Imaging Guidelines

Others

Market Breakup by Treatment Channel

Public

Private

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment Market Analysis



The global chronic lower back pain treatment market has experienced significant growth over the past few years, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic lower back pain, rising awareness about pain management, and an aging population. One key driver of growth in the chronic lower back pain treatment market is the increasing prevalence of chronic lower back pain.

North America is currently the largest market for chronic lower back pain treatment, accounting for a significant share of the global market. The region's large market share is driven by factors such as a high prevalence of chronic lower back pain, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, and strong investment in research and development. In addition, the growing adoption of novel therapies and minimally invasive procedures is further driving the growth of the market in North America.



Europe is also a significant market for chronic lower back pain treatment, with countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France leading the way. The region's market growth is driven by factors such as a large population base, increasing awareness of chronic lower back pain issues, and government initiatives to address chronic lower back pain concerns.



Additionally, the region has a well-established healthcare system, which supports the delivery of chronic lower back pain treatment. Asia Pacific is another region that is experiencing significant growth in the chronic lower back pain treatment market.

The region's market growth is driven by factors such as a large population base, increasing awareness of chronic lower back pain concerns, and the growing adoption of novel therapies and minimally invasive procedures. In addition, government initiatives to address chronic lower back pain concerns are helping to drive the growth of the market in the region.



Key Players in the Global Chronic Lower Back Pain Treatment Market



The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players involved in the chronic lower back pain treatment market, including their business overview, product portfolio, recent developments, and financial analysis. Some of the major players operating in the market include:

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc

Sanofi S.A

Merck & Co., Inc

Medtronic plc

Endo International plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Stryker Corporation

