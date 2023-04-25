Auriant Mining AB (publ.) Annual Report for 2022

English Swedish

The annual report can be downloaded from the Company’s website:

https://www.auriant.com/investor-relations/#section-reports-and-releases

The printed version of the Annual Report can be ordered by telephone +46 707 277 097 or by e-mail: ir@auriant.com .

For more information, please contact:



Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel.: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com



Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se .

Attachments