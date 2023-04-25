Cyber Security for Human Resource Managers Course

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber Security for HR" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

HR professionals have a key role to play in minimising risks, developing Cyber resilience and fostering a positive Cyber Security culture throughout the business and employee cycle.

This includes ensuring robust policies and procedures are in place and developing Cyber capabilities and skills, as well as engaging leaders and employees to ensure positive behaviours and practices are business-as-usual.

Cyber Security attacks continue to increase and evolve in sophistication. Organisations who see this solely as an IT issue leave themselves vulnerable and attackers are choosing softer targets - people. Breaches also continue to increase through human error, arising from poor awareness, policies, leadership or complacency.

At a time when many of us are working from home, these issues are heightened through disinformation, scams and targeted Cyber attacks.

This virtual course includes:

A definition of holistic Cyber Security and the key role of HR;

How to develop a positive Cyber Security culture;

Discussion, exercises, and real-world scenarios.

Raising awareness of the types Cyber Security threats, vulnerabilities, and risks;

Exploring the risks of sharing information via social media and increased working from home;

An overview of key legislation and liabilities and best practice policies;

Applying measures to manage and mitigate risks, including the Insider Threat and Social Engineering; from both organisational and personal perspectives;

The key role of Leaders, HR and Line Managers, and IT

