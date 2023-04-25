The Global Inflection Point Index 2023: Groundbreaking Metric Incorporating Six Key Global Factors Including Racial Equality, Global Warming, Cryptocurrencies and Political Instability

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Inflection Point Index" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Inflection Point Index (GIPI) is a groundbreaking metric that encompasses six key factors contributing to the world's inflection point, including attitudes toward racial equality, global warming, corporate systems inequality, the rise of cryptocurrencies, political instability, and the Covid-19 pandemic. The GIPI provides policymakers, businesses, and individuals with a valuable tool to better understand the complex interplay of these factors and the critical turning point the world is experiencing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Factors in the Global Inflection Point Index

2.1. Racial Equality

2.2. Global Warming

2.3. Corporate Systems Inequality

2.4. The Rise of Cryptocurrencies

2.5. Political Instability

2.6. The Mass Shootings and Covid-19 Pandemics

Methodology and Data Sources

The Inflection Point: Analysis and Insights

Regional and Country-Level Analysis

Implications for Policymakers, Businesses, and Individuals

Conclusion

Bibliography

