Lyra Therapeutics Announces Restart of Pivotal Phase 3 ENLIGHTEN II Clinical Trial of LYR-210 in Chronic Rhinosinusitis

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA) (“Lyra” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the localized treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), today announced that it has resumed screening and enrollment in ENLIGHTEN II, its second pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of LYR-210 in patients with CRS. LYR-210 is a bioresorbable nasal implant designed as an alternative to sinus surgery for the millions of CRS patients who remain symptomatic despite treatment.



The ENLIGHTEN program consists of two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials, ENLIGHTEN I and ENLIGHTEN II, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of LYR-210 for the treatment of CRS. Enrollment in the ENLIGHTEN I clinical trial remains on track, with pivotal data anticipated in 1H 2024. Lyra announced in November 2022 that it temporarily paused enrollment in ENLIGHTEN II due to a transition to in-house manufacturing to ensure consistent clinical supply of LYR-210. The Company expects to complete enrollment in the ENLIGHTEN II trial in the second half of 2024. Lyra is manufacturing LYR-210 in house for both ENLIGHTEN trials.

“Our in-house manufacturing team was able to expedite the increased production of LYR-210 to allow us to resume enrollment in ENLIGHTEN II ahead of our original expectation of third quarter of 2023,” said Maria Palasis, Ph.D., President and CEO of Lyra. “We believe that Lyra’s internal manufacturing capabilities and quality systems will continue to strengthen our ability to expedite our promising candidates toward approval and commercialization, while reducing regulatory risk and risks associated with technology transfer to third parties.”

Each ENLIGHTEN trial is enrolling 180 CRS patients who have failed medical management and have not had prior ethmoid sinus surgery, randomized 2:1 to either LYR-210 (7500µg mometasone furoate (MF)) or control. Together, the two pivotal trials are expected to support an anticipated New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for LYR-210.

About LYR-210

LYR-210 is an investigational product candidate for use in chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) patients who have failed current treatments and require further intervention. LYR-210 is a bioresorbable nasal implant administered in a brief in-office procedure. LYR-210 is intended to deliver up to six months of continuous, proven anti-inflammatory therapy, mometasone furoate, to the sinonasal passages to treat CRS. In the LANTERN Phase 2 randomized, controlled trial of LYR-210 for the treatment of CRS, LYR-210 achieved rapid and durable improvement in the SinoNasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22) score over 24 weeks. No treatment-related Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) were observed. LYR-210 is being evaluated in the ENLIGHTEN Phase 3 pivotal clinical program.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for the localized treatment of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). Lyra has two investigational product candidates, LYR-210 and LYR-220, in late-stage development for CRS, a highly prevalent inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses which leads to debilitating symptoms and significant morbidities. LYR-210 and LYR-220 are bioresorbable nasal implants designed to be administered in a brief, in-office procedure and are intended to deliver six months of continuous mometasone furoate drug therapy (7500µg MF) to the sinonasal passages. LYR-210 is designed for surgically naïve patients and is being evaluated in the ENLIGHTEN Phase 3 clinical program, while LYR-220, an enlarged implant, is being evaluated in the BEACON Phase 2 clinical trial in patients who have recurrent symptoms despite having had prior ethmoid sinus surgery. These two product candidates are designed to treat the estimated four million CRS patients in the United States who fail medical management each year. For more information, please visit www.lyratx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact Information:

