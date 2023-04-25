Canada’s Total Mom Pitch announces top 100 semi-finalists

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award-winning initiative, Canada’s Total Mom Pitch presented by TD, has selected the top 100 semi-finalists of its entrepreneurship program. Celebrating its fifth year, Total Mom Inc. provides invaluable support to Canadian women entrepreneurs through the power of education and community.



The selected semi-finalists will participate in a three-week business business program introducing mom entrepreneurs to industry experts. During this time, these women will gain insights on how to expand their businesses and strengthen their business pitch.

Total Mom Inc is a professional community network helping ambitious women-owned founders grow their businesses while juggling motherhood. The semi-finalists are business owners from coast to coast who have been diligent in establishing their brand. They represent a variety of industries including food and beverage, fitness, health and wellness, beauty, children and family products and services.

The top five finalists will be selected and invited to pitch their business live at the Canadian Women Entrepreneur Industry Gala (CWEgala) on May 30, 2023, in front of leading companies, executive judges, media and influencers. The prizes include non-dilutive funding, business services, and more to be announced.

“We are at the heart of the small business communities across Canada serving busy parents and women-led businesses, making growing their business just a bit easier so they can truly focus on what fuels their fire and the families they are growing”, said Anna Sinclair, CEO and Founder of Total Mom Inc. “Our goal is to create a powerful, educated and strategic community to prepare mom entrepreneurs for the future”.

Total Mom partners with some of North America’s biggest companies to help busy moms access education, connections and funding. This year, Total Mom is proud to partner with TD, Bell, huumans, Vista, Henry Brooks LLP, Trainual, North Road Digital, UPS and the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub (WEKH).

This year’s executive judges include:

Krystal Van Westerop – National Manager, Women in Enterprise, TD

Devorah Lithwick – Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, Bell

Paula Festas – Chief Executive Officer, huumans

Natasha Walji – Managing Director, Google Customer Solutions (Canada)

Andrea Henry – Co-founder and Business Law Partner, Henry Brooks LLP

Stephanie Palasti – Partner and Vice President of Client Solutions, The Influence Agency

Tanya Hayles – Founder, Black Moms Connection

Julie Cole – Co-Founder, Mabel’s Labels

Jenn Harper – Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cheekbone Beauty

Dr. Wendy Cukier – Founder & Academic Director of the Diversity Institute, Academic Director of the Women Entrepreneurship Hub, and Research Lead of the Future Skills Centre

“Owning a business and being a mom of two myself, I understand how difficult it is to balance work and family life. I also know how important it is to have a strong support system and to have others believe in you”, expressed Stephanie Palasti, Partner and Vice President of Client Solutions at The Influence Agency. “It’s an honour to be on this panel with other moms supporting and encouraging each other to go after their dreams”.

After five years of the Total Mom Pitch, this is the best year for women entrepreneurs to grow their business. This opportunity is allowing moms across Canada to be recognized in-person at a 250+ gala with industry champions. For more information, visit www.totalmompitch.ca .

About the Total Mom Inc.

Total Mom Inc. is a professional community network helping ambitious women founders start and grow their businesses while juggling motherhood. Established in 2017, Founder & CEO Anna Sinclair started Total Mom Inc. after discovering a need for more valuable support offered to busy moms like her. Total Mom Inc. is a 100 percent women-owned company helping women across Canada access education and connections to break down barriers and build a profitable, sustainable business. Total Mom is the fastest-growing professional community of mom entrepreneurs, serving over 20,000 moms and growing. It does so through its award-winning programs and partnerships with North America’s largest brands. For more information, visit www.totalmom.ca

About Canada's Total Mom Pitch

Canada’s Total Mom Pitch is an award-winning entrepreneurship, business pitch and awards program produced by Total Mom Inc. that aims to support women to start and grow profitable and sustainable businesses. It empowers real women with an ambitious vision to overcome the barriers they face as modern moms in today’s unpredictable economy. The grant and awards program helps Canadian women who are growing their businesses and raising families to access entrepreneurship support, new opportunities and funding as well as education, mentorship and community support. Currently, in its fifth year, Canada's Total Mom Pitch is Canada’s largest small business pitch grant and awards program for mom entrepreneurs. The judges are comprised of some of Canada’s most successful women executives from major brands, as well as influential coaches. The program helps applicants see potential gaps in their start-up businesses, giving them an advantage in their business journeys. Total Mom Pitch partners with companies supporting equality, diversity and inclusion. It does so through recognition, awards, scholarships, and partnership opportunities for business growth. For more information, visit www.totalmompitch.ca





