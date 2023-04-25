CUSIP Global Services Announces New Product and Service Enhancements

NORWALK, Conn., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUSIP Global Services (CGS) has implemented a series of product and service enhancements designed to improve the efficiency and transparency of financial markets. Provided at no additional cost to all CGS customers, these improvements include an expansion of the standard CUSIP data field to include reference to all securities designated 13(f) by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the introduction of a new series of counterparty risk reports highlighting all CUSIPs associated with high profile bank failures and federal sanctions lists, and a series of infrastructure improvements to the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) Service Bureau.



Following is a brief summary of these new product and service enhancements:

13(f) Data Field Added to CUSIP Feed: SEC Form 13(f) is a quarterly report that must be filed by all institutional asset managers with $100 million or more under management. In January of 2023, the SEC put in place new rules to require electronic filing of the form, along with amendments to modernize the form and enhance information provided. Effective January 12, 2023, CGS integrated a 13(f) data field across its CUSIP ACCESS and data feed products, allowing users to quickly identify and add the 13(f) classification to their existing security master files.



SEC Form 13(f) is a quarterly report that must be filed by all institutional asset managers with $100 million or more under management. In January of 2023, the SEC put in place new rules to require electronic filing of the form, along with amendments to modernize the form and enhance information provided. Effective January 12, 2023, CGS integrated a 13(f) data field across its CUSIP ACCESS and data feed products, allowing users to quickly identify and add the 13(f) classification to their existing security master files. Counterparty Risk Reports: In response to recent market and geopolitical crises, such as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the introduction of U.S. sanctions on Russia, CGS has begun producing a series of counterparty risk reports that provide a listing of all CUSIPs issued for the affected firms and their associated entities. The reports include all relevant CUSIP, ISIN, Security Description and Security Type data fields and are available free of charge to all CGS customers.

ANNA Service Bureau Tech Infrastructure Improvements: In collaboration with its operating partner, SIX Financial (SIX), CGS has implemented a series of technology and infrastructure improvements to the ANNA Service Bureau (ASB), a global hub of primary source ISIN data for the Association of National Numbering Agencies. The enhancements, implemented on behalf of ANNA, introduce new data attributes, data quality tools and an improved user interface, all to support the implementation of the revised ISIN standard (ISO 6166).



“CGS occupies a very unique role at the center of our financial markets infrastructure, and it is critical that we continue to enhance and refine our offerings to keep markets running as efficiently as possible,” said Scott Preiss, Senior Vice President and Global Head, CUSIP Global Services. “I’m proud of our team for continually recognizing market needs, innovating new solutions and delivering these value-added product and service enhancements for our customers.”

For more information, please visit CUSIP.com.

About CUSIP Global Services

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) is the global leader in securities identification. The financial services industry relies on CGS’ unrivaled experience in uniquely identifying instruments and entities to support efficient global capital markets. Its extensive focus on standardization over the past 50 plus years has helped CGS earn its reputation as the industry standard provider of reliable, timely reference data. CGS is also a founding member of the Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and co-operates ANNA’s hub of ISIN data, the ANNA Service Bureau. CGS is managed on behalf of the American Bankers Association (ABA) by FactSet Research Systems Inc., with a Board of Trustees that represents the voices of leading financial institutions. For more information, visit www.cusip.com.

About The American Bankers Association

The American Bankers Association represents banks of all sizes and charters and is the voice for the nation’s $13 trillion banking industry and its 2 million employees. Learn more at www.aba.com .

For More Information:

John Roderick

J. Roderick Public Relations for CUSIP Global Services

john@jroderick.com

+1 (631) 584.2200