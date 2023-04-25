Zadara Teams with Kasten by Veeam to Offer Unified Multi-Tier Data Protection Solution

IRVINE, Calif., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zadara, a leader in edge cloud services, today announced a new validated solution with Kasten by Veeam, the leader in Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery. This combined offering of Zadara zCompute, zStorage and the Kasten K10 data management platform delivers an integrated and validated data protection solution with complete backup, disaster recovery (DR) and application mobility for Kubernetes environments.

Zadara’s 100%-OpEx multi-tier zStorage combined with Kasten K10 simplifies operations, improves performance and reduces the risks associated with managing complex storage. The ability to move an application across Kubernetes clusters enables a variety of use cases including DR, Test/Dev and performance testing in isolated environments. Kasten K10 supports seamless application migration and mobility across namespaces, clusters, clouds, cloud accounts and regions including Zadara's Global Edge Cloud locations.

"Legacy backup systems were not designed to comprehensively safeguard this next generation of cloud native applications deployed in Kubernetes,” said Nelson Nahum, CTO, Zadara. “Zadara is a leader in providing business driven outcomes across multiple storage tiers and shift capacity to where the application needs it. In partnering with Kasten by Veeam, we’re bringing to market a combined offering that protects data from myriad threats, including bad actors and the havoc they unleash, technology failures, even natural disasters.”

The Zadara and Kasten by Veeam data management solution is purpose built for Kubernetes using cloud native principles and APIs, with a multi-cluster management interface, cloud native API, providing support for Kubernetes-native RBAC, Auth, encryption with KMS, and data immutability to defeat ransomware.

“Developers are relied upon to rapidly develop and deploy applications that accelerate digital transformation. They are looking for infrastructure that supports these ever-evolving business initiatives,” said Gaurav Rishi, VP of Product at Kasten by Veeam. “The combination of Zadara zStorage, zCompute and Kasten K10 offers an agile, cost-effective solution eliminating the need for CapEx storage purchases, support contracts, and disruptive data migrations.”

“Kubernetes is fast becoming the platform of choice for cloud-native applications. Its flexibility is enabling companies of all sizes to take advantage of containers and is in turn changing the data protection landscape,” said Richard May, Managing Director of virtualDCS. “Our CloudCover K8s solution is a unique service for protecting Kubernetes workloads, combining the power of Kasten by Veeam and Zadara technologies to create a cloud-adjacent disaster recovery (DR) solution. This enables customers to take a holistic approach to their data protection and allows for simultaneous orchestration of both Kubernetes and legacy environments to recover as part of a single DR plan.”

The combined zStorage, zCompute and Kasten K10 offering provides support across the entire application stack including the popular databases like MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Elasticsearch and others. Find out more at: https://www.zadara.com/kasten/

About Zadara:

Since 2011, Zadara’s Edge Cloud Platform (ZECP) simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and network resources. Zadara Edge Cloud users are supported by Zadara’s team of battle-tested cloud experts and backed by our 100% SLA guarantee. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies gain agility without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprise IT teams demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including clouds in hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides follow-the-sun services. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California, with locations in Cirencester, England; Tokyo, Japan; Tel Aviv and Yokneam, Israel; Bangalore, India; and São Paulo, Brazil.

About Kasten by Veeam

Kasten by Veeam is the leader in Kubernetes backup and disaster recovery. Its solution helps enterprises overcome Day 2 data management challenges to confidently run applications on Kubernetes. Kasten K10, its data management platform purpose-built for Kubernetes, provides enterprise operations teams an easy-to-use, scalable, and secure system for backup/restore, disaster recovery, and application mobility with unparalleled operational simplicity. Kasten is an independent Kubernetes business unit within Veeam. For more information, visit www.kasten.io or follow @kastenhq on Twitter.