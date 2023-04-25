Ad Net Zero Welcomes Rachel Schnorr as USA Membership Director

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rachel Schnorr has joined Ad Net Zero as USA Membership Director. Ad Net Zero is the advertising industry’s plan to help tackle the climate emergency by decarbonizing ad operations. The ANA (Association of National Advertisers), the 4A’s (American Association of Advertising Agencies) and IAB launched Ad Net Zero USA earlier this year, joined by more than 50 organizations operating in the market which represents 40% of the world’s ad spend. In this newly created role, Schnorr will partner with Ad Net Zero US and global teams to grow this critical initiative to measure and remove carbon from all advertising operations. Schnorr will liaise with US Supporters, facilitate working groups across Ad Net Zero’s five point plan, and collaborate with global staff to further progress.



“Rachel is a bit of a unicorn, with a deep understanding of ESG initiatives and experience as a leader in our industry. She’s a perfect candidate to work with our supporters as we grow our US presence and push ahead with our five point action plan to eliminate carbon emissions from advertising operations. I’m thrilled to welcome Rachel,” said John Osborn, Director Ad Net Zero US.

Schnorr joins Ad Net Zero with a wealth of industry experience as well as an impressive history as a leader in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives. Most recently Schnorr was Head of DEI Operations at dentsu and became Chief of Staff to the CEqO (Chief Equity Officer) and trusted advisor to the executive team. Schnorr built and operationalized DEI strategy across dentsu Americas with focus on transformation and making systems more equitable and inclusive, driving lasting change through workstreams across the company. She led the strategy and execution that upheld dentsu’s DEI commitments, particularly around transparency and accountability, including producing dentsu’s inaugural Americas and Global DEI reports.

A talented marketer, Schnorr served as VP of Media: SEM at Merkle earlier in her career where she was also selected to be Co-Lead of Merkle Americas’ Diversity and Inclusion Council. At Merkle, Schnorr led a cross-functional team that launched D&I at Merkle. Schnorr was also a founding member of Kindred, a community of business leaders working to take action to positively impact our communities, society, and planet.

“Ad Net Zero has already created such positive momentum in the UK and Europe and I’m thrilled to be a part of the growing US team as we bring the critical issue of sustainability into focus for the advertising industry. I’ve seen how businesses can drive greater impact for their communities, company, and clients through incorporating ESG considerations into the heart of their operations and goals. I’m already seeing such momentum within our Supporter community and am excited to work with our US Supporters to create a groundswell within our industry to reduce carbon emissions from all aspects of advertising operations.” said Rachel Schnorr, USA Membership Director.

About Ad Net Zero

Ad Net Zero is the advertising industry’s plan to help tackle the climate emergency by decarbonizing ad operations and supporting every industry to accurately promote and embed sustainable products and services. Originally founded by the Advertising Association in partnership with the IPA and ISBA, Ad Net Zero launched its action plan in the UK in November 2020, followed by Ireland and a global roll-out at Cannes LIONS in 2022. Ad Net Zero launched in the US in February 2023, in partnership with the 4As, ANA and IAB. Ad Net Zero Global can support partners in other countries to adopt the plan and is in active discussions in a number of territories.



Ad Net Zero’s five-step plan aims to achieve net zero emissions in ad development, production and media placement, as well as use advertising’s positive influence to help shift consumers towards more sustainable behavior. Ad Net Zero has seen an explosion of backing from across the industry and proudly counts support from the world’s six biggest agency holding groups, media owners, tech companies, advertisers, and independent creative and production agencies. Each year, progress will be shared and discussed at Cannes Lions in June and the Ad Net Zero Global Summit each November, in line with the COP event, to maintain momentum during this critical decade. For more information, please visit www.adnetzero.com .

