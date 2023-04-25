Pitcher Earns Four Best-in-Class Distinctions in Data and Analytics Visualization, Guided Selling, Interactive Customer Presentations, and Mobile UX in POI’s 2023 Retail Sales Execution Vendor Panorama

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pitcher , creator of the omnichannel end-to-end sales engagement platform for enterprise sales, today announced it has been awarded a record four Best-in-Class (BiC) Distinctions in the Data and Analytics Visualization, Guided Selling, Interactive Customer Presentations, and Mobile UX categories in the Promotion Optimization Institute ’s (POI) 2023 Vendor Panorama for Retail Sales Execution and Monitoring in Consumer Goods.



The report evaluates the “in-store component of the promotion cycle and all associated selling activities” and is designed to assist its members in improving the ability to monitor the execution of their agreements with retailers. This includes the management of trade promotions through enabling technology, improving the entire value chain, enhancing partner relationships, and driving profitable growth.

Pitcher’s 2023 Best-in-Class Distinctions

For this year’s report, POI evaluated 13 vendors and Pitcher earned a POI 2023 Best-in-Class Distinction for the following categories:

Data and Analytics Visualization

Category description: Provides visual insights and guidance in unique and innovative ways with quickly understood graphics and/or dashboards.

Guided Selling:

Category description: Utilizes advanced mathematical and AI/ML algorithms to process enormous amounts of data (including POS, inventory, demographics and store census, and shipment information, if available) to uncover the trends and largest growth opportunities and determine the store and activity prioritization.

Interactive Customer Presentations

Category description: Uses branching logic and interactive capabilities to automatically determine what to present based on store conditions and previous input(s). Maximizes impact and ability to sell more at the point of decision.

Mobile UX

Category description: Addresses the needs of field-based personnel to view, analyze and take next best action in-store through a streamlined interface and workflow. Capabilities increase user adoption, efficiencies, and engagement, ultimately enabling the sales rep to be more effective.

POI also noted Pitcher’s strengths in its consultative selling approach, content presentation innovation, and augmented reality capabilities.

In addition to Consumer Goods, Pitcher’s sales engagement platform is deployed in the Life Sciences, Manufacturing, and Financial Services industries. Pitcher enables sellers to understand and collaborate with customers to deliver the most relevant content, insight, knowledge, and training that's in the right context and cadence for each customer—delivered to sellers across any device in the exact moment of customer engagement. Enterprise customers around the world rely on Pitcher to improve seller productiveness at every point of customer interaction.

“We are honored to have received this record number of Best-in-Class awards from POI given its standing as the industry standard for retail and manufacturing,” said Mert Yentur, CEO, Pitcher. “Our mission is to offer a solution that unifies, simplifies, and amplifies seller performance and effectiveness, and these distinctions highlight our commitment to delivering the only sales engagement platform that enterprise teams need throughout the entire sales cycle.”

