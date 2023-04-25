Injectable Cytotoxic Drugs Market to Reach US$ 33.08 Billion, at a Revenue CAGR of 6.7%, During the Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest study by Growth Plus Reports, the global Injectable Cytotoxic Drugs Market was valued at US$ 18.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 33.08 billion, registering a revenue CAGR of 6.7% by 2031.

The global injectable cytotoxic drugs market was valued and expected to rise with a significant revenue share during the forecast period. Injectable cytotoxic drugs are the first line of drugs in cancer treatment. These drugs can destroy malignant cells through cellular degeneration.

Recent Development in Injectable Cytotoxic Drugs Market:

In May 2021, to treat breast cancer, Zydus Cadila, a pharmaceutical division of the Zydus Group, introduced Trastuzumab Emtansine to the Indian market. The medication is the first tailored chemotherapeutic medicine for breast cancer that may target cancer cells with lethal action using a biomarker.

Download PDF Brochure of Injectable Cytotoxic Drugs Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/injectable-cytotoxic-drugs-market/8572

Injectable Cytotoxic Drugs Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 18.45 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 33.08 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Drug Class, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of cancer and the need for an effective treatment drives the market revenue share.

The effectiveness of these drugs having the potential of lifesaving makes them the most preferred treatment option.

Increasing R&D activities are creating a strong product pipeline in the global market.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The worldwide preference for injectable cytotoxic medicines as the first line of treatment for various cancer patients is driving the market revenue share. The significance of injectable cytotoxic drugs over chemotherapy due to their lesser side effects and easy administration is boosting the market revenue growth.

Future new medicines with an emphasis on immunotherapy and targeted therapy are far more effective than cytotoxic medications and have fewer adverse effects, restraining the market revenue during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Drug Class

Based on the drug class, the global injectable cytotoxic drugs market is segmented into alkylating drugs, cytotoxic antibodies, antimetabolites, plant alkaloids, and others. The cytotoxic antibodies segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to the improved therapeutic effectiveness and reduced systemic toxicity.

Segmentation By Applications

Based on the applications, the global injectable cytotoxic drugs market is segmented into oncology, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and others. The oncology segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to rising alcohol and tobacco use, large consumption of genetically modified food, and government initiatives.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the global injectable cytotoxic drugs market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacy segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. The rising number of cancer patients admitted to hospitals for better treatment and the presence of skillful workers are driving the segment’s revenue growth.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global injectable cytotoxic drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the increased prevalence of Lung, colorectal, breast, and prostate cancer in this region.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/injectable-cytotoxic-drugs-market/8572

Competitive Landscape



A list of the market player operating in the global injectable cytotoxic drugs market are:

Pfizer Inc

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Report Coverage

The report analyzes basic market fundamentals and dynamics, strategies, key investment areas, regional growth analytics, revenue forecast, significant market players, and collaborations. Additionally, the study provides a comprehensive discussion of the global future of the injectable cytotoxic drugs market.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL INJECTABLE CYTOTOXIC DRUGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Alkylating Drugs Cytotoxic Antibodies Antimetabolites Plant Alkaloids Others GLOBAL INJECTABLE CYTOTOXIC DRUGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Oncology Rheumatoid Arthritis Multiple Sclerosis Others GLOBAL INJECTABLE CYTOTOXIC DRUGS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

INJECTABLE CYTOTOXIC DRUGS MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8572

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse Latest Healthcare Related Reports:

Medical Nitroglycerin Sprays Market by Application (Prophylaxis of Angina Pectoris, Acute Relief of Attack), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Treatment Market by Type (Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Non-classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia), Treatment (Hormone Replacement Therapy, Steroids), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Myelofibrosis Market by Type (Targeted therapy, Chemotherapy, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Bone Marrow Transplant Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Treatment Market by Drug Class (Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Neoplastic), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Treatment Market by Type (Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia and Non-classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia), Treatment (Hormone Replacement Therapy, Steroids), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020".