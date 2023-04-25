Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market is estimated to be US$ 8.52 billion by 2032; Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine to Propel Market Growth-By PMI

covina, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems is a secondary screening designed for women with dense breasts, this machines able to identify dense breast tissues in female. Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems is advanced technique featured with high frequency transducers for reproduction of images with superior quality.

Growing breast cancer incidence has contributed in target market growth. Growing demand for advanced breast imaging technologies for effective treatment has further facilitated the target market growth. Government initiative and various foundation programs for awareness of cancer disease is expected to fruitful the demand for Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems market growth in future.

The report “Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market, By Type (Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems(ABUS) and Automated Breast Volume Scanner (ABVS)), By Application (Hospitals and Diagnostic Imaging Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

In February2023, Seno Medical Instruments Inc., launched new “imagio Breast Imaging System” which received supplemental premarket approval from U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration), Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH). New launched product is featured with advanced ultrasound technology integrated with new ultrasound probe and significantly help in reducing costs with its non-invasive OA/US innovation.

Analyst View:

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market looks promising to grow in future driven by growing demand for personalized medicine as the patients and healthcare providers are increasing seeking personalized approaches to breast cancer screening and diagnosis. As the technology continues to evolve, it is likely that ABUS will become an increasingly important tool in the fight against breast cancer. Advances in technology are expected to continue to make Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems more efficient, user-friendly, and affordable, making them more accessible to a wider range of healthcare providers and patients.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market, By Type (Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) and Automated Breast Volume Scanner (ABVS)), By Application (Hospitals and Diagnostic Imaging Centers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market accounted for US$ 1.74 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 8.52 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.4%. Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market is segmented into Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems(ABUS) and Automated Breast Volume Scanner (ABVS).

Based on Application, Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market is segmented into Hospitals and Diagnostic Imaging Centers.

By Region, the Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market:

The prominent players operating in the Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems (ABUS) Market includes

GE Healthcare

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

SonoCine Inc.

QView Medical,Inc.

Seno Medical Instruments Inc.

Volpara Solutions

Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc.

CapeRay and others.

