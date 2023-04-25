The enzymatic DNA synthesis market value is projected to reach US$ 2,244.88 million by 2028 from US$ 240.96 million in 2022; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 45.1% from 2022 to 2028

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Application, End User, and Technology" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06452105/?utm_source=GNW





Surging Number of Product Launches Drives Growth of Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market



Advancements in medical technologies and an increase in investments in R&D by manufacturers have resulted in the launch of various modern systems for genetic and molecular biology studies. Companies in the enzymatic DNA synthesis market are involved in different product development activities.



In April 2022, DNA Script launched a new program for the customers of its SYNTAX System.Under this program, organizations receive early access to the latest advancements in their EDS technology.



To add to the DNA Scriptors Early Access Program, the members already include the London Biofoundry and the BASE facility at the University of Queensland (UQ), Australia. In November 2021, OriCiro Genomics Inc. launched the OriCiro Cell-Free Switching system. In June 2021, DNA Script commercially launched its SYNTAX platform with the first product—the SYNTAX System. This system is the first benchtop nucleic acid printer powered by enzymatic DNA synthesis (EDS) technology. The SYNTAX System is a fully integrated, automated printer that synthesizes 96 DNA oligos in parallel, each of length of up to 60 nucleotides, and delivers them ready for use in molecular biology and genomics workflows, eliminating the need for additional handling. In January 2021, Codex DNA, Inc. signed a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with Pfizer to access and further develop the novel EDS technology of Codex DNA for its potential application in Pfizer’s mRNA-based vaccines and other biopharma products.Such developments help end users meet the rising demand for technically advanced systems that can efficiently manage data and provide accurate results, thereby boosting the market growth.



Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine and DNA Data Storage will Drive Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Market Growth During Forecast Period



Personalized medicine revolves around improving healthcare by harnessing early disease detection, preventive medicine, rational drug discovery and development, and therapy monitoring.The genetic profile of a patient assists doctors in precisely calculating a patient’s susceptibility to specific diseases and allows them to prescribe the patient a proper medication with reduced side effects.



The bottom-up synthetic biology approach is considered more relevant for developing personalized medicine as it offers more flexibility in building a semisynthetic cell from molecular building blocks for a desired application.Enzymatic DNA synthesis is expected to make a significant contribution to personalized medicine.



It can be used to identify any possible mutations or gene variants affecting a patient’s response to a particular drug/treatment by analyzing the patient’s genome sequencing or microarray gene expression.Moreover, enzymatic DNA synthesis may furnish better conclusions in the prior identification of infection.



Therefore, personalized medicine, especially for treating rare diseases and genetic disorders, is expected to bring new trends in the enzymatic DNA synthesis market.



New storage technologies are required to keep up with the global needs of data generation.Genetic code are perceived to be million-times more efficient at storing data than existing solutions, which are expensive, and consume immense power and space.



DNA as a high-density data storage medium can drive breakthroughs in next-generation biosensing and bio-recording technology, and digital storage.DNA data storage is experiencing incredible growth with even giants from non-biological fields, such as Microsoft, entering the space.



Enzymatic synthesis of DNA is considered to be a promising approach.Enzymatic systems synthesize DNA that records rapidly changing environmental signals directly into DNA sequences, a method that could change how scientists study and record neurons in the brain.



Thus, growing efforts to harness multiplex enzymatic oligonucleotide synthesis in the context of important applications such as digital data storage will usher in a new era of scientific research and biotechnology.



Product Type-Based Insights



Based on product type, the enzymatic DNA synthesis market is segmented into custom DNA synthesis and DNA library synthesis.The DNA library synthesis segment held the largest market share in 2021.



The custom DNA synthesis segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2022–2028).



Application-Based Insights



Based on application, the enzymatic DNA synthesis market is segmented into synthetic biology, genetic engineering, therapeutic antibodies, vaccine design, and other applications.The synthetic biology segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



The enzymatic DNA synthesis market for the therapeutic antibodies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



End User-Based Insights



Based on end user, the enzymatic DNA synthesis market is segmented into academic & research institutes, biotech & pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, and others.The biotech & pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



The academic & research institutes segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period (2022–2028).



Technology-Based Insights



Based on technology, the enzymatic DNA synthesis market is segmented into SOLA, CRISPR, PCR, and others.The PCR segment has the largest share in 2021 and is expected to continue a similar trend during the forecast period.



On the other hand, the CRISPR segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the enzymatic DNA synthesis market are the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), and National Science Foundation (NSF).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06452105/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________