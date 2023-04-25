“From Grains to Gains”: With the Global Industrial Starch Market Astounding Growth to $125 Bn by 2028, Are We on a Brink of an Unprecedented Industrial Renaissance?: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial starch is in high demand owing to its expanding use as a thickening, stabilizing, and gelling agent, binder, diluent, and excipient, the Global Industrial Starch Market is Forecasted to reach ~US$125 Bn by 2028 says Ken Research Study . Starch is a homopolysaccharide generated from glucose units that are stored in plants as carbohydrates. It is created from fragments of plant cells and is stored in seeds, tubers, and roots. It is used commonly in various industries such as food and beverage, feed, pharmaceuticals, and others. There are several different sources of industrial starches, including corn, potatoes, wheat, and others.

Ken Research shares 3 key insights on this high-opportunity market from its latest research study.

1. Growth of the Food and Beverage Industry is Increasing the Demand for Industrial Starch

A significant element boosting the demand for industrial starch is probably the expansion of the food and beverage sector. Starch is used in the production of frozen, packaged, and ready-to-eat foods. The market growth is projected to be positively impacted by the rapid rise in demand for such food products, particularly in developing nations.

The need for food starch is anticipated to increase because many packaged goods already include starch. Modified starch can be utilized as a fat substitute and texture enhancer in a variety of foods, including baked goods, snacks, and beverages, in addition to its functional advantages. Additionally, due to its process stability, neutral taste, natural source, and nutritional advantages, food starch is generally favoured in the food and beverage industry. Demand for food starch products that would assist to improve immunity is projected to rise in the future as people place more attention on health. According to Ken Research estimates, the Global Industrial Starch Market –reached nearly ~US$85 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow further into a ~US$125 billion opportunity by 2028.

2. Increasing Adoption of Industrial Starch in Various Industry Drives the Market

In both food and non-food applications, starch and its derivatives can be used as thickeners, stabilizers, sizing agents, binding agents, and fat replacements. Additionally, the bulk manufacture of numerous biotechnological products such as organic acids, antibiotics, vitamins, and hormones uses starch derivatives as an effective fermentation foundation. Starch and its derivatives are expected to be utilized primarily in the food business, but they are also being used in a variety of other end-use applications, including paper, construction materials, and pharmaceuticals.

3. Fluctuating Raw Material Cost of Starch and High investment in R&D hampering the Growth of the Market

High expenditures associated with research and development as well as the growth of the gum Arabic industry are the main barriers to the industrial starch market. Costs and availability of raw materials, as well as the limited use of artificially modified starch, are majorly limiting the growth of the global market throughout the anticipated period. The expansion of the global industrial starch market is expected to be hampered by fluctuating prices for raw materials including corn, wheat, rice, and others as well as a costly initial investment. The price of raw materials varies depending on their source, manufacture, and availability.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

Native

Starch Derivatives & Sweeteners

By Source

Corn

Wheat

Cassava

Potato

Others

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Application

Food & Beverage

Paper Making

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Paint and Coating

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Companies

Cargill, Incorporated

Tate & Lyle

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Tereos

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ingredion

Grain Processing Corporation

Roquette Frères

Cosun

Altia Inc.

