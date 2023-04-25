Infection Control Market is Expected to Reach $58.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The infection control industry is expected to experience significant growth in the near future due to increased awareness of the importance of infection control in healthcare settings. The growing need for proper infection prevention and control protocols in healthcare facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities, is expected to drive the demand for infection control products and services. The industry is also expected to benefit from advancements in technology, such as UV sterilization and automated systems for monitoring and analysing bacteria and viruses. Additionally, the increasing availability of data and analytics will provide more accurate and timely information to guide infection control decisions. As a result, the industry is likely to experience significant growth in the coming years.

Infection Control market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $50.0 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $58.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. High incidence of hospital-acquired infections, the increasing number of surgical procedures, the growing geriatric population and the increasing incidence of chronic diseases are the factors attributing to the growth of infection control market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1084

Infection Control Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $50.0 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $58.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% Market Size Available for 2018–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growing healthcare industry and outsourcing of operations to emerging countries Key Market Drivers High Incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs)

Based on product & service, the market is segmented into cleaning and disinfection products, sterilization products and services, endoscope reprocessing products, protective barriers, and other infection control products. In 2021, the protective barriers segment accounted for the largest share of the infection control market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the use of them across every surgical procedure, the rising number of surgical procedures across countries is thereby responsible for the growth of this market.

Based on sterilization products and services, the infection control market is segmented into sterilization equipment, contract sterilization services, and consumables and accessories. In 2021, the sterilization equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the infection control market. The large share of the segment is attributed to the to its recurrent usability, and cost-effectiveness.

Based on cleaning and disinfection products, the infection control market is segmented into disinfectants, cleaning & disinfection equipment, lubricants & cleaning solutions, and disinfection & cleaning accessories. The disinfectants segment accounted for the largest share of the infection control market in 2021. Largest share of this market segment can be attributed to the wide use of low-level disinfectants in healthcare, food, and life sciences industries and households.

Based on endoscope reprocessing products, the market is segmented into endoscope reprocessing equipment, endoscope reprocessing consumables,and other endoscope reprocessing products. The endoscope reprocessing equipment segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing efficiency of automated endoscope reprocessors over manual cleaning, multiple infection outbreaks from contaminated endoscopes due to manual errors in cleaning, and the development of novel automated endoscope reprocessors by key players.

Based on protective barriers, the infection control market is segmented into medical nonwovens (such as surgical drapes, surgical gowns, and face masks), covers & closures, goggles, and gloves. In 2021, the medical nonwovens segment accounted for the largest share of the infection control market. The large share of the segment is attributed to the rising focus on preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), the growing health awareness, the growing geriatric population, high disposable incomes, the increasing number of surgeries, and the growing preference for single-use products.

Based on end users, the market is segmented into medical device companies, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, food industry, life sciences industry, and other end users (cosmetic industry, dietary supplement manufacturers, the veterinary industry, and other healthcare providers such as long-term care facilities and diagnostic & imaging centers). The medical device segment accounted for the second largest share of the market in 2021. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of HAIs, the need to decrease the pahthogenic load of medical instruments, the increasing adoption of single-use medical devices, and the growing medical device industry.

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the infection control market, followed by Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the rising focus on healthy lifestyles and disease prevention among consumers, the need for infection control to minimize the prevalence of HAIs, surge in the geriatric population in the coming years, and subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases.

Key Market Players:

The prominent players in this market are Steris Plc (US), Metrex Research LLC (US), Reckitt Benckiser (UK), Pal International (UK), Melag Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Continental Equipment Company (US), MEDALKAN (Greece), C.B.M. S.R.L. Medical Equipment (Italy), Spire Integrated Solutions (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab, Inc. (US),3M Company (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Sotera Health Company (US), MMM Group (Germany), Matachana Group (Spain), Belimed AG (Switzerland), The Miele Group (Germany), Systec GmbH (Germany), Contec, Inc.(US), Dr. Schumacher GmbH (Germany), Acto GmbH (Germany), Consolidated Sterilizer Systems (US), Ultrawave (UK), and ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada). Due to intense competition in the market, major market players increasingly focus on launching innovative products and strengthening their technological competitiveness by acquiring smaller players with the desired technological capabilities or geographical presence.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1084

Hypothetic Challenges of Infection Control Market in Near Future:

Increasing Antimicrobial Resistance: One of the major challenges of infection control in the near future is the increasing prevalence of antibiotic resistance. As bacteria become increasingly resistant to antibiotics, it becomes increasingly difficult to treat infections.

Emergence of New and Established Pathogens: The emergence of new pathogens and the resurgence of established pathogens create an ongoing challenge for infection control. With new and more virulent strains of bacteria and viruses emerging, it becomes more difficult to control the spread of infection.

Limited Resources: With limited funding and resources, it is difficult to adequately staff and equip infection control programs. This can lead to inadequate surveillance, monitoring and response capabilities.

Poor Compliance: Poor compliance with infection control protocols can lead to an increase in healthcare-associated infections. Poor hand hygiene, inadequate sterilization, and improper use of personal protective equipment are some of the most common causes of poor compliance.

Technological Advancements: Technological advancements such as automated systems and electronic medical records can help streamline infection control processes and reduce the risk of infection. However, the costs associated with implementing these technologies can be prohibitive.

Education and Training: Education and training are important components of any infection control program. Without adequate training, healthcare workers may not be able to properly follow protocols and put patients at risk for infection.

Top 3 Use Cases of Infection Control Market:

Hospital Infection Control: Hospital infection control is a key use case of the infection control market. Hospitals implement infection control measures such as hand hygiene, environmental cleaning, patient isolation, and use of personal protective equipment (PPE) to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and spread of infectious diseases. Hospitals also use disinfectants and sterilization products to reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).

Laboratory Infection Control: Laboratories are increasingly relying on infection control measures to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. The use of laboratory gowns, gloves, face shields, and masks, as well as disinfectants and sterilization products, have become essential parts of laboratory infection control protocols.

Food Service Industry Infection Control: Infection control is essential in the food service industry to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses. Hand hygiene, personal protective equipment (PPE), and food safety measures such as cleaning and sanitizing surfaces, and the use of disinfectants and sterilization products, are widely used in the food service industry.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, STERIS opened a new medical device testing facility in Leipzig, Germany. This new facility will be used for medical device manufacturing. It has additional packaging and microbiological testing capabilities and complements the existing E-beam, gamma, and testing services offered in Germany.

In 2021, STERIS acquired Cantel, a global provider of infection prevention products and services, through a US subsidiary, to diversify its vast portfolio of sterilization services.

In 2021, Getinge entered into a strategic partnership with researchers from the School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, to undertake customer-centric innovation and sustainability activities.

In 2021, Nelson Labs and Sterigenics Germany opened a facility for microbiological laboratory testing in Wiesbaden, Germany. This will address the significantly increased demand for these services by the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

In 2020, Sotera Health Company acquired Iotron, a key outsourced provider of E-beam sterilization services in North America. This acquisition helped expand its electron beam (E-beam) footprint and added new expertise to its Sterigenics business.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1084

Related Reports:

Sterilization Equipment Market

Sterilization Services Market

Dental Equipment Market

Medical Device Cleaning Market

Surface Disinfectant Market