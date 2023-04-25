Vistar Media Inks Deal With Lamar for New Digital Out-Of-Home Network Across the Denver Market

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , a cutting-edge global provider of technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH) , and Lamar Advertising Company , one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world, today announced the launch of the new Denver Transit DOOH network. The network currently encompasses over 55 state-of-the-art digital displays, with 130 more on the way, and is fully powered by Vistar’s stack of industry-leading DOOH software solutions. In addition to monetizing the new Denver network programmatically, available through Vistar’s supply-side platform, Lamar is also leveraging Vistar’s content management system and ad server for the network’s core operations.



The DOOH network has displays in Denver Union Station, Denver International Airport, Civic Center Station, Boulder Downtown Station and along Highway 36 from Denver to Boulder. Denver Union Station, one of the largest transportation hubs in the country, recently underwent a complete renovation to bring the transit hub into the 21st century. The newly upgraded full motion DOOH displays bring a vibrant, advertising-rich environment to the facility that serves well over 530,000 people every week and more than 3 million per year. The technology upgrade is helping to create an improved environment for consumers going in and out of the station by displaying train times, enhancing the commuters' relationship with the station, and elevating the overall experience for riders.

By using Vistar’s CMS and ad server, Lamar is able to display both critical transit information and advertising content within the on-screen displays. In order to make this happen, Vistar built a custom Regional Transportation District application to display transit schedules with real-time departures. The CMS and ad server work seamlessly with the Vistar SSP to integrate programmatic advertising into the network’s content experience.

Lamar and Vistar have been working side-by-side over the past decade to push the boundaries and capabilities of DOOH to innovate within the programmatic landscape. Most recently, this partnership has extended into the core operational infrastructure needed to provide a cutting-edge consumer experience, seamlessly blended with programmatic revenue opportunities.

“Denver is thriving, with one of the fastest-growing economies in the country. We are thrilled to play an integral role in the modernization of such a historic landmark that supports a growing population,” said Lucy Markowitz, SVP of US Demand, Vistar Media. “The digital capabilities of this station rival some of the iconic out-of-home networks across the country and affords advertisers the opportunity to reach this important audience at a key moment in their daily journey.”

The new Denver Transit DOOH network offers:

(50) 55” Full Motion Dynamic Gate Displays (9) Civic Center Station, (5) Boulder Station, (2) Denver International Airport, (12) Hwy 36, (22) Denver Union Station

55” Full Motion Dynamic Gate Displays (5) 2.5’ x 12’ Full Motion Dynamic Summary Screen Displays

2.5’ x 12’ Full Motion Dynamic Summary Screen Displays (1) 7.5’ x 16’ Full Motion Dynamic Video Wall (12 screens)

Coming soon to the Denver Market:

(30) 75” Full Motion Dynamic Video Kiosks

75” Full Motion Dynamic Video Kiosks (100) 55” Full Motion Dynamic Video Kiosks

“When we set out to build a DOOH network in Denver, we envisioned it would become a dynamic resource for local businesses to capture the attention of the thousands of consumers who travel across our city each day,” said Ian Dallimore, Vice President of Digital Growth & GM of Programmatic at Lamar Advertising Company. “We knew that having the right company driving the technological capabilities of the displays would be a critical component to success. Vistar’s Cortex content management system makes it very easy for us to deploy and monitor the entire network, while their ad server has helped us optimize yield and track campaign performance through one centralized platform.”

The new Denver Transit DOOH network is now available. The displays target Denver’s main transportation network consisting of buses, commuter rails, light rails and shuttles.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the leading global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH) . With a mission of enhancing every OOH transaction with automation, data and measurement, Vistar has established the most comprehensive marketplace for programmatic out-of-home transactions via a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), and data management platform (DMP). Vistar also offers core infrastructure software for media owner networks, via the Vistar Ad Server and device and content management platform (Cortex). For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

About Lamar Advertising Company

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 4,500 displays. Please feel free to explore our website www.lamar.com or contact us at hello@lamar.com for additional information.

Press Contact:

Allie McAlpin

VP of Marketing Services and Communications

Lamar Advertising Company

(225) 926-1000 ext. 6412

amcalpin@lamar.com