ProPhase Labs Announces Launch of Redesigned Corporate Website

Garden City, NY, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) (“ProPhase”), a next-generation biotech, genomics and diagnostics company, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website showcasing the company's diverse portfolio of subsidiaries and offerings, which include Nebula Genomics, ProPhase Diagnostics, ProPhase BioPharma, Pharmaloz Manufacturing, Inc., and TK Supplements.



"We are excited to unveil our new website, which better reflects our company's diverse business units," said Ted Karkus, ProPhase Labs' Chief Executive Officer. "We believe several of our subsidiaries have significant underlying value, are already experiencing significant growth and have multi-billion dollar potential. The redesigned website allows us to showcase our offerings and communicate our bold vision as a next-generation biotech, genomics and diagnostics company."

The new website features a streamlined design, easy navigation, and provides a more comprehensive overview of the company's various businesses and their highlights, giving investors and stakeholders a better understanding of ProPhase's operations and growth prospects.

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics and diagnostics company. Our goal is to create a healthier world with bold action and the power of insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, while developing potential game changer diagnostics and therapeutics in the fight against cancer. This includes developing a potentially life-saving cancer test focused on early detection of esophageal cancer and potential breakthrough cancer therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action. Our world-class, CLIA certified labs and cutting-edge diagnostic technology provide wellness solutions for healthcare providers and consumers. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach.

Except for the historical information contained herein, this document contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategy, plans, objectives and initiatives and our beliefs regarding the potential of our various business. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to our ability to obtain and maintain necessary regulatory approvals, general economic conditions, consumer demand for our products and services, challenges relating to entering into and growing new business lines, the competitive environment, and the risk factors listed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

