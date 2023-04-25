Gas Separation Membrane Market is likely to expand US$ 4.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2033 | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gas separation membrane market is anticipated to expand its roots at a steady CAGR of 7.3% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to have a market share of US$ 4.73 Billion by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 2.34 Billion in 2023.



The growing awareness around the hazardous health effects of gases coupled with expanding urban settings is flourishing the market growth. Furthermore, the changing environment due to rising air and water pollution is pushing end users to adopt products for gas and impurity elimination.

Stringent government policies are pushing authorities to use gas separation membranes for water purification, and the elimination of extra gases. The transforming chemical industry with high demand for gases like oxygen and nitrogen is pushing the sales of the gas separation membrane.

A key source of revenue is generated through chemical procedures that include nitrogen separation from oxygen and other processes. Some basic chemical applications of these separation membranes are the removal of N2 and CO2 gases.

The complex procedures are made easy through these membranes as it provides pure gas out of the gaseous mixture. For example, hydrogen recovery from nitrogen.

Key Points covered:

The United States market leads the gas separation membrane market in terms of market share in North America. The United States region held a market share of 17.2% in 2022. The growth in this region is attributed to the rising awareness, restoration of the food and beverage industry, and stringent government policies.

The United Kingdom’s gas separation membrane market is another significant market in the European region. The market thrives at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to the increased consumption of gases like N2 and CO2 for chemical research and development along with its use in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Chinese gas separation membrane market is anticipated to thrive at an average CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The growth is owing to the huge population, higher consumption, and people installing products to clean the surroundings such as air purifiers.

The nitrogen removal segment leads the application type segment as it holds a market share of 22.9% in 2023. It is the top segment as there is a high demand for nitrogen from food and beverages, and the pharmaceutical industry.

The petrochemical and oil & gas segment consumes the utmost gas separation membrane as end-users. It holds a global share of 27.5% in 2023. The growth is attributed to increased consumption and the requirement for filtration products.





Competitive Landscape:

The key vendors work on making the product 100% effectivity in filtration and cleaning the adulterated product. Furthermore, the focus is also on government tenders. Key competitors and also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain, and distribution channel.

Recent Market Developments:

Schlumberger Ltd introduced its Apura gas separation membrane that does the natural gas sweetening via H2S H2O, and bulk CO2 removal.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. introduced the PRISM membrane separator for a wide range of applications. Such as marine, aerospace, offshore drilling, food, and beverage.

Market Segmentation:

By Material Type:

Polymeric Membrane

Inorganic Membrane

Metallic Membrane





By Construction Type:

Hollow Fiber Module

Spiral Wound Module

Plate & Frame Module





By Applications:

Nitrogen Separation

Oxygen Separation

Acid gas Separation

Hydrogen Separation

Methane Separation

Carbon Dioxide Separation

Olefin - Paraffin Separation





By End-use Industry:

Chemical

Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

Food and Beverages

Power Generation

Pharmaceutical

Pollution Control

Others





Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

