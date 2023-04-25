Hapi Homes Debuts Innovative Lineup of Contemporary Home Models for Residential, Hospitality and Disaster Relief Applications





NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapi Homes, provider of prefabricated tiny homes, accessory dwelling units (A.D.U.) and light steel frame houses that are designed, built and delivered worldwide in just four to six weeks, is pleased to unveil its initial collection of bespoke, customizable tiny homes available for sale; prices start at just $35,000.



The collection, created for a variety of residential, hospitality and disaster relief applications, comprises 16 contemporary studio to four-bedroom models ranging in size from the efficient 263-square-foot, two-bedroom ‘Hampton’ unit, to the luxurious 4,068-square-foot four-bedroom ‘’Martello” home. From easy-to-install, custom-built tiny homes to sophisticated, customizable accessory dwelling units to flat packed modular housing units, Hapi Homes offers a wide range of options to suit any style and budget.

“The tiny homes market has evolved significantly over the past decade, and is set for exponential growth,” said Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of Hapi Homes. “Whether you’re looking to develop a boutique luxury hotel experience, build a remote vacation home, an accessory dwelling in your backyard, or create affordable housing in your community—Hapi Homes has created a model for everyone at an affordable price that is built and delivered in a matter of weeks, not months.”

Founded in 2020 by professionals with more than 25 years of experience in the prefabricated homes industry, Hapi Homes has differentiated itself within the tiny and modular homes market as an experienced, self-funded builder of prefabricated structures worldwide. The company has invested in its production facility, where it designs and builds a range of structures including luxury villas, townhouses, single and multi-family homes, apartments, commercial buildings, military barracks, college dormitories and more. In 2023, the company plans to open an additional facility in Europe, further strengthening its ability to serve clients across the globe, in line with the growth in demand for the products.

“Because we already have our own production facility running 24/7, we can design, build and deliver custom-made homes directly to the consumer on budget and on-time—something that’s especially important for government organizations and hospitality providers looking to scale

quickly,” added Ahmed. “We are already on a trajectory to build and ship more than 800 units this year alone—and unlike other tiny home builders in the market, Hapi Homes is fully funded and does not have a waitlist.”

Hapi Homes are outfitted with pre-installed plumbing and electrical controls, heating and air conditioning units, smart door locks, electric blinds, and high-end fully fitted kitchens and sanitary ware. Once delivered, the prefabricated and tiny homes are assembled on-site by the purchaser’s contractor or a builder. Hapi Homes’ foldable “plug-and-play” models, including the Heuston and Glenfesk units, which are especially popular for disaster relief applications, can be assembled in less than eight hours. The company has already seen a demand for these units in locations such as Ukraine. Larger homes can be assembled in a matter of days or weeks, respectively.

Hapi Homes has developed advanced, patented folding technology that compresses a house to a quarter of its expanded volume, allowing for easy and cost-effective transportation and storage, as well as rapid deployment by land or sea. Each home is pre-assembled in the company’s factory, where it is folded or flat-packed and loaded into a shipping container for transportation. Every Hapi Home is built with the highest quality materials, modern amenities, and excellent craftsmanship. Interested purchasers can also purchase furniture packages that are custom-designed for each respective home.

"We don't believe in the one-size-fits-all approach. Hapi Homes was created to be a 'one-stop-shop' for anyone looking to purchase an affordable tiny home or A.D.U. to their property or new development project. Our goal is to make it easy for you to get things up and running as quickly as possible," said Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of Hapi Homes.

To view the complete line of new Hapi Homes, visit: https://hapihomes.com/

IMAGES: To view and download high-res images of Hapi Homes’ offerings, please visit (credit: Hapi Homes): https://www.dropbox.com/sh/zedoiqhnxna1aot/AABk14tSSXe2Gc_cxUmlWqNMa?dl=0

About Hapi Homes

Founded in 2020, Hapi Homes produces modern prefabricated tiny homes, accessory dwelling units (A.D.U.), light steel frame houses and modular housing solutions, offering high-quality, creative, affordable and sustainable housing solutions worldwide. From custom-built tiny homes built and delivered in just four to six weeks—to sophisticated modular housing solutions for residential, hospitality and disaster relief projects—Hapi Homes offers a wide range of options to suit any style and budget.

At Hapi Homes, our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and support throughout the entire process, from design to delivery and installation. Each home is built using the latest technology and materials, ensuring energy efficiency and long-term durability.

For more information about our innovative products and services, please visit hapihomes.com.

