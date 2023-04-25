Commonwealth Strategic Partners Welcomes Former Feeding Pennsylvania CEO to Lead Pennsylvania Operation

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Commonwealth Strategic Partners (CSP) welcomes Jane Clements, former nonprofit CEO, as their new the Vice President, State Government Affairs of the firm’s Harrisburg, PA, operations.



“CSP is proud of the results we have delivered for our clients in D.C. and Harrisburg, and we are excited to build upon those results for our clients in Pennsylvania,” said Co-founder and Managing Partner Keith Pemrick. “Jane has been working with leaders in Harrisburg for more than a decade, and her recent success in building and leading a statewide association made her the ideal fit to lead our work in the state capital,” Pemrick continued.

“Jane has a proven record of success across a variety of sectors including agriculture, food security, energy, and healthcare,” said CSP Co-founder and Managing Partner George McElwee. “Jane’s success in navigating Harrisburg, working with legislators on both sides of the aisle, made her the perfect complement to our Washington, D.C., outfit.”

For the past eight years, Jane served as Chief Executive Officer for Feeding Pennsylvania, the state association of Feeding America Food Banks. Under her leadership, the association was awarded the contract for the Pennsylvania Agricultural Surplus System (PASS) through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. In addition, Feeding Pennsylvania established several notable initiatives during Jane’s tenure, including the Mid-Atlantic Produce Cooperative (MARC), the Healthy Pantry Initiative in partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and Fill a Glass with Hope®.

Jane will continue representing Feeding Pennsylvania with CSP. Feeding Pennsylvania has retained CSP to represent them in Harrisburg for state advocacy efforts and in Washington, D.C., for reauthorization of the Farm Bill.

Prior to her time at Feeding Pennsylvania, Jane spent two years in healthcare philanthropy with the Guthrie Clinic managing fundraising events and employee and physician giving campaigns, four years in corporate development in the natural gas industry with Chesapeake Energy, and two years in the newspaper industry in marketing and sales.

“CSP has a proven track record of success in Harrisburg, and I am excited to bring my knowledge, experience, and relationships to this role to continue that great work for our clients and grow our firm’s footprint across the Commonwealth,” said Clements.

Born and raised in Pennsylvania, Jane graduated from Saint Joseph’s University with a bachelor’s degree in English.

Founded in 2015 by George S. McElwee and Keith J. Pemrick, Commonwealth Strategic Partners is a bipartisan public policy firm providing expert federal and state government relations and lobbying to corporations, trade associations, non-profits, and state and local governments.

