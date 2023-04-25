The blood plasma derivatives market is expected to reach US$ 51,119.24 million by 2028 from US$ 29.886.12 million in 2022; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2028

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06452097/?utm_source=GNW





The rising prevalence of antibodies deficiencies is driving the blood plasma derivatives market growth.Antibodies deficiency represents the most type of deficiencies in human.



Furthermore, increasing geriatric population and rising number of patients suffering from immunodeficiency disorders are fueling the blood plasma derivatives market growth.



Plasma derivatives are obtained from explicit plasma proteins by the cycle of fractionation.Blood plasma derivatives contain a high amount of proteins, salts, minerals, hormones, vitamins, and protease inhibitors.



Thus, they are commonly used to destroy viruses that trigger bleeding disorders, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, hemophilia A, immunodeficiency, hypogammaglobulinemia, hemophilia B, and human immunodeficiency virus.



Based on type, the blood plasma derivatives market is segmented into albumin, factor VIII, factor IX, immunoglobulin, hyperimmune globulin, and others.The immunoglobulins segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Human immunoglobulin (Ig) is used in clinical practices to treat primary immunodeficiencies.Applications of Ig increased rapidly as its anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory functions were elucidated.



Currently, Ig is the most commonly used blood product.It is obtained by processing plasma.



These methods help increase the safety and quality of blood products. Ig was first used to treat primary immunodeficiencies; indications for its use have increased greatly over the last 30 years. Therefore, it has become the primary or adjuvant treatment for various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases due to its immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory properties.



The cases of peripheral nerve injury (PNI) are rising, and the slow regeneration process in PNI patients leads to loss of nerve functions.In addition, research on the mechanism of peripheral nerve regeneration has accelerated significantly, and researchers are seeking different methods to enhance peripheral nerve regeneration.



Platelets-rich protein (PRP) therapy integrates mainstream technologies for repairing and rejuvenating the tissues damaged due to injury or chronic diseases. PRP injections have improved regenerative medicine treatments for wound healing, skin regeneration, cosmetic and plastic surgery, and orthopedic procedures in the past few years.



Evidence has shown that micro-needling (MN) and topical application, along with PRP, improve collagen production and skin tightening for vampire facials.According to the report "Combined micro needling with topical application of platelet-rich plasma versus micro-needling alone in the treatment of stria distensae" published in 2020, MN-PRP was associated with an excellent improvement of skin lesions of Striae distensae (SD), more significant deposition of collagen and elastic fibers, increased proliferative activity in epidermis, and decreased caspase-3 protein expression values in epidermis.



It has also been used to treat skin pigmentation disorders and acne scars. In hair transplants, PRP can bind to growth factors and elevates the proliferation of human derma papilla cells leading to the formation and maintenance of hair follicles.



PRP contains a platelet concentrate.A high concentration of platelets can release various growth factors after activation that can promote the proliferation and differentiation of tissue cells, accelerating tissue regeneration.



PRP therapy has also been utilized for musculoskeletal regeneration to heal sports and orthopedic-associated injuries. PRP-based treatments have proved beneficial in healing acute hamstring-associated injuries, as per the National Institute of Health (NIH) report.



PRP injections are gaining popularity for treating various conditions, from sports injuries to hair loss. PRP can be widely used in regenerative medicines owing to its tissue regeneration capability, which is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the blood plasma derivatives market in the coming years



The World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institute of Biologicals (NIB), and Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) are a few key primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the blood plasma derivatives market.

