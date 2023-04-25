By 2032, Global Surveillance Radars Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 18.65 Billion, at 7.84% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Surveillance Radars Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application Type (Commercial, National Security, Military & Defense, Perimeter security, ISR, Hostile Satellites, Aerospace, Maritime, and Others); By Platform; By Component; By Range; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global surveillance radars market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 8.79 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 18.65 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of around 7.84% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Surveillance Radars? How Big is Surveillance Radars Market?

Overview

Surveillance radar is a technology that sends out radio wave pulses and then detects aircraft based on the echoes received. It is utilized for various military and commercial purposes such as border surveillance, aircraft pilot aid, air traffic management at commercial airports, and many others.

The surveillance radars market size is rapidly growing with various military and commercial applications. It involves equipment that emits radio wave pulses to detect and track the movement of objects in the airspace. The market is driven by the modernization of defense forces, rising investments in research and development, technological advancements, and the increasing demand for cost-effective solutions.

Request Sample Copy of Surveillance Radars Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/surveillance-radars-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Aselsan

Blighter Surveillance

BAE Systems

DeTect

GEM Elettronica

Elbit Systems

FLIR Systems

Honeywell International

Harris Corporation

Israel Aerospace

Lockheed Martin

Leonardo

Raytheon Technologies

Saab AB

Thales Group

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/surveillance-radars-market/request-for-sample

Prominent Drivers of the Market

Increasing modernization of defense forces: The modernization of defense forces is a top priority for many emerging nations. The demand for modernizing conventional military equipment has grown due to warfare and battlefield management changes.

The modernization of defense forces is a top priority for many emerging nations. The demand for modernizing conventional military equipment has grown due to warfare and battlefield management changes. Growing demand for aircraft fleet modernization: The rise in new aircraft orders and the need for military aircraft fleet modernization projects are expected to develop the market. This is particularly true in regions such as the Middle East, where airlines and defense organizations expand their fleets and upgrade their existing systems to keep pace with modernization trends.

The rise in new aircraft orders and the need for military aircraft fleet modernization projects are expected to develop the market. This is particularly true in regions such as the Middle East, where airlines and defense organizations expand their fleets and upgrade their existing systems to keep pace with modernization trends. Increase in contracts for modernizing military systems: The U.S. government and major defense businesses have increased their contracts for modernizing military systems, creating opportunities for surveillance radar manufacturers to provide innovative solutions for the military. As a result, the surveillance radars market sales are expected to experience rapid growth during the projected period.

The U.S. government and major defense businesses have increased their contracts for modernizing military systems, creating opportunities for surveillance radar manufacturers to provide innovative solutions for the military. As a result, the surveillance radars market sales are expected to experience rapid growth during the projected period. Advancements in surveillance radar technology: The increasing sophistication of surveillance radar equipment and the development of advanced digital signal processing techniques are improving the accuracy and resolution of surveillance radars.

The increasing sophistication of surveillance radar equipment and the development of advanced digital signal processing techniques are improving the accuracy and resolution of surveillance radars. Growing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs): The growing use of UAVs for military and civilian applications is driving the demand for surveillance radars with enhanced detection and tracking capabilities for small and low-flying targets. Out of the rest surveillance radars market trends, this is expected to contribute to the market's growth as manufacturers develop innovative solutions to meet the demand for advanced and reliable surveillance radar systems.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/surveillance-radars-market/request-for-customization

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Top Report Findings

Increasing modernization of defense forces.

The market is primarily segmented based on application, platform, component, range, and region.

North America region dominates the market.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Adoption of AI and machine learning: Integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms allows real-time data analysis and decision-making, enhancing situational awareness and mission success. These are the key factors for the surveillance radars market growth.

Integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms allows real-time data analysis and decision-making, enhancing situational awareness and mission success. These are the key factors for the surveillance radars market growth. Increasing demand for border surveillance: The growing need to monitor borders for illegal activities such as smuggling and trafficking drives the demand for surveillance radars with high accuracy and long-range capabilities.

The growing need to monitor borders for illegal activities such as smuggling and trafficking drives the demand for surveillance radars with high accuracy and long-range capabilities. Shift towards network-centric operations: The trend towards network-centric operations drives the demand for surveillance radars with integrated communication systems and data-sharing capabilities, allowing for enhanced coordination between different systems and platforms.

The trend towards network-centric operations drives the demand for surveillance radars with integrated communication systems and data-sharing capabilities, allowing for enhanced coordination between different systems and platforms. Development of advanced digital signal processing: The development of advanced digital signal processing techniques is improving the accuracy and resolution of surveillance radars, allowing for better detection and tracking of targets in complex environments. Thus, leading to an increase in surveillance radars market share.

Segmental Analysis

In 2022, the military and defense segment was anticipated to experience the most rapid growth

Based on application from surveillance radars market segmentation, a shift in warfare and battlefield management has increased demand for modernizing traditional military and defense equipment. Upgrades are necessary to keep pace with technological advancements in combat, which is expected to drive market growth.

Short-range surveillance segment held the largest market share in 2022

Largest market share in the short-range sector is due to its frequent use in ground-based industrial and military applications. In January 2022, Thales solidified its partnership with Weibel Scientific by purchasing 12 short-range ground-based mission radars from the Weibel Doppler XENTA series. As a result, the growing investment in purchasing short-range surveillance radars has boosted the segment's growth.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/surveillance-radars-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Surveillance Radars Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 18.65 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 9.45 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.84% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Aselsan AS, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., BAE Systems, DeTect Inc., GEM Elettronica Inc., Elbit Systems Pvt Ltd., FLIR Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Harris Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Leonardo S.P.A, Raytheon Technologies Incorporation, Saab AB, and Thales Group. Segments Covered By Application, By Platform, By Component, By Range, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America: The surveillance radars market demand in the North America region will increase as more European military organizations adopt advanced technology for conducting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance tasks. The market was dominated by North America, mainly because of the significant players' presence and the government's initiatives to develop surveillance radar systems.

Middle East & Africa: The market share for advanced radar-based systems is highest in Israel and Saudi Arabia, which is expected to contribute to the market growth in the region. The projected period is expected to significantly increase the number of new aircraft orders by airlines in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and Africa, further driving the market's growth.

Browse the Detail Report “Surveillance Radars Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application Type (Commercial, National Security, Military & Defense, Perimeter security, ISR, Hostile Satellites, Aerospace, Maritime, and Others); By Platform; By Component; By Range; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/surveillance-radars-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

Saab received a contract modification in November 2022 to provide the US Navy with two additional AN/SPN-50(V)1 shipboard air traffic radar (SATR) systems.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are surveillance radars?

What are the key drivers of the market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market?

What are the recent developments that took place in the market?

What factors are responsible for the growth of the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Surveillance Radars market report based on application, platform, component, range, and region:

By Application Outlook

Commercial

National Security

Military & Defense

Perimeter security

ISR

Hostile Satellites

Aerospace

Maritime

Other

By Platform Outlook

Land

Airborne

Naval

Space

Submarines

Combat aircrafts

Unmanned Surface Vehicles

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Aerostats

By Component Outlook

Antennas

Transmitters

Duplexers

Power Amplifiers

Receivers

Signal Processors

Cameras

Others

By Range Outlook

Short Range Surveillance Radar

Medium Range Surveillance Radar

Long-Range Surveillance

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Choline Chloride Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/choline-chloride-market

Castor Oil Derivatives Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/castor-oil-derivatives-market

Track Geometry Measurement Systems Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/track-geometry-measurement-system-market

Polyurethane Sealants Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/polyurethane-sealants-market

Automotive Tinting Film Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-tinting-film-market

Aviation Crew Management Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/aviation-crew-management-market

Candle Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/candle-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.



Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter