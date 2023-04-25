Dehydrated Onions Market Size to Surpass $1.6 Billion by 2030

NEW YORK, United States, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Dehydrated Onions Market By Form (Kibbled, Chopped, Sliced, Minced, Powder, Granules, And Flakes), By Variety (Hybrid, Red Onions, White Onions, And Pink Onions), By Technology (Vacuum Drying, Hot Air Drying, Spray Drying, Freeze Drying, And Microwave Drying), By Application (Ready Meals, Food Processing, Soups, Dressing & Sauces, Instant Food, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global dehydrated onions market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1.6 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

The report analyzes the dehydrated onions market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global dehydrated onions market.

What are Dehydrated Onions? How big is the Dehydrated Onions Industry?

Dehydrated Onions Market Overview:

The manufacture and selling of onions that have been dried to remove their moisture content is referred to as the dehydrated onion industry. Since it has demonstrated broad applicability as a seasoning & flavoring agent across food kinds, such as sauces, soups, ready-to-eat meals, and dressing products, the finished product is significantly employed in the food & beverages (F&B) sector.

Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors

Growing consumer demand and consumer preference for processed foods will fuel market demand

Due to rising demand and consumption of processed foods and ready-to-eat foods, the market for dehydrated onions is expected to expand globally. The changing consumer lifestyle pattern, which is influenced by a number of other related issues, is one of the main causes of the increase in demand for ready-to-eat meals. For instance, the time available for other hobbies, such as cooking, has decreased for those who live in metropolitan regions due to their busy job schedules and long commutes to and from work.

Restraints

Related health issues might hamper market expansion

Although dried onions are becoming more and more popular, a sizeable portion of consumer organizations are voicing concerns about their nutritional worth because they lack the nutritional content of fresh onions. Dehydrated versions typically contain a lot of sodium, and excessive consumption of these can cause high blood pressure or other health problems. Additionally, they do not contain the same number of vitamins and minerals as conventional onions, which causes certain end users to be health-conscious consumers.

Report Scope

Dehydrated Onions Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global dehydrated onions market is segmented based on form, variety, technology, application, and region.

Based on form, the global market segments are kibbled, chopped, sliced, minced, powder, granules, and flakes. Due to the popularity of the form as an ingredient in numerous widely popular goods including stews, soups, and casseroles, the kibbled category had the highest growth in the market in 2022. Another common kind of dehydrated onions used in burgers and sandwiches is minced onions. On the other hand, the use of granules is expanding since they are used in food products including quick noodles, seasoning mixes, and snack items. The shelf life of dehydrated onions is up to a year.

Based on variety, the dehydrated onions industry divisions are hybrid, red onions, white onions, and pink onions.

Based on technology, the global market is divided into vacuum drying, hot air drying, spray drying, freeze drying, and microwave drying. The segment of hot air drying, commonly referred to as convective drying, had the highest CAGR in 2022. In this step, the onions are cut into the necessary shapes and sizes and heated to a temperature of between 60 and 80 degrees Celsius in a drying tunnel or chamber. The heated air is crucial for eliminating the onions' moisture content. In order to keep a constant temperature and humidity level, dry air has to circulate continuously.

The global dehydrated onions market is segmented as follows:

By Form

Kibbled

Chopped

Sliced

Minced

Powder

Granules

Flakes

By Variety

Hybrid

Red Onions

White Onions

Pink Onions

By Technology

Vacuum Drying

Hot Air Drying

Spray Drying

Freeze Drying

Microwave Drying

By Application

Ready Meals

Food Processing

Soups

Dressing & Sauces

Instant Food

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global dehydrated onions market include -

Van Drunen Farms

Sensient Natural Ingredients

Olam International

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd.

Natural Dehydrated Vegetables Pvt. Ltd.

Jain Farm Fresh Foods Ltd.

Real Dehydrates Pvt. Ltd.

Buderim Group Limited

Foodchem International Corporation

Cascade Specialties Inc.

Onions Australia Limited

Eagle Foods Australia Pty Ltd.

Freeze-Dry Foods GmbH

Jaworski

Darshan Foods Pvt. Ltd.

The Dehydrated Garlic and Onion Company

Pacific Farms

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the dehydrated onions market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the dehydrated onions market size was valued at around US$ 1.12 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1.6 billion by 2030.

The dehydrated onions market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for processed food

Based on technology segmentation, hot air drying was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on form segmentation, kibbled was the leading form in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Regional Analysis:

North America will experience the highest growth during the forecast period

North America is anticipated to have the highest growth in the worldwide dehydrated onion market, primarily due to the region's increased demand for convenience and processed foods as well as a generally expanding food and beverage industry.

Given that it is home to some of the most important providers of processed foods in the world, the US is predicted to hold the greatest regional market share. Furthermore, with significant revenue coming from Germany, France, and the UK, Europe may be the second-highest revenue-generating segment. The demand for dried or dehydrated onions is rising along with the need for plant-based diets due to the expanding end-vertical applications. In addition, the region is making significant investments in other countries, particularly those in Africa, to encourage the production of dehydrated onions.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In July 2020, BCFoods, a US-based food products supplier, announced the acquisition of a garlic and onion dehydrating facility in the Gujarat state of India. The acquisition was made from Darshan Foods and has helped BCFoods expand its presence in India which will work alongside its head office in Kochin, India

In October 2020, the Africa Agriculture and Trade Investment Fund (AATIF) along with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a part of the World Bank Group, announced an investment of EUR 13 million that will be directed toward building an onion dehydration plant in Senegal and lend its assistance to Société Africaine d’Ingrédients (SAF Ingrédients). The investment is expected to create hundreds of jobs in the region

In October 2021, Agri-Neo and Olam announced a partnership for the development of pasteurized dried onions using organic measures

