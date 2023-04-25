Community Association Services of Indiana Volunteers With Habitat For Humanity

CARMEL, Ind., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI), an Associa® company and leading provider of community management services throughout the Indianapolis metro area, recently donated their time to their local Habitat for Humanity ReStore. CASI team members helped open and sort boxes of donated material while organizing merchandise on the showroom floor. They also measured doors and worked to build benches and bunk beds.

The Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity ReStores are a network of four home improvement thrift stores that sell donated new and gently used merchandise at a significant discount to the general public. All proceeds benefit Greater Indy Habitat for Humanity as it builds homes, communities, and hope for families in need of affordable homeownership. By providing tax-deductible donations or shopping in a ReStore, you are providing strength, stability, and independence for first-time homeowners and helping support a community resource that keeps items of value out of the landfill. Visit www.indyrestore.com/donate/ to learn more about donating to the Greater Indy ReStores.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“I appreciate our team members donating their time to help others in our community achieve a better life for themselves,” said Community Association Services of Indiana Branch President Jennifer Freeman, CMCA®. “It directly mirrors our company goals, which are to provide our community partners with the best possible quality of life.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment