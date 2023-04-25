The disposable endoscope market is expected to grow from US$ 1,213.28 million in 2022 to US$ 3,096.34 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2028

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disposable Endoscope Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06452095/?utm_source=GNW

The disposable endoscope market trends include rapid technological advancements and product launches.



The disposable endoscope is a single-use device intended for use on a patient during a single procedure.It has advantages such as reduced cross-contamination among patients on a large scale.



These devices cannot be reprocessed and used on another patient.



Many market players and research institutes operating in the disposable endoscope market are developing advanced technologies to expand their product portfolios and increase their market shares. A few of the recent developments related to disposable endoscopes are mentioned below:



In January 2022, TSC Endovision and Flexicare announced an exclusive partnership to distribute TSC Endovision’s Broncoflex, an innovative single-use bronchoscope, in the US market. This will allow for a good Broncoflex US market introduction and support healthcare’s transition to single-use endoscopy.



In November 2022, Boston Scientific Corporation entered a definitive agreement to acquire Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. for a cash price of US$ 10 per share, reflecting an enterprise value of ~US$ 615 million.



Thus, the development is likely to introduce new trends in the disposable endoscopes market during the forecast period.



According to an article published in Frontiers in Endoscopy, the US reported ~20 million endoscopic procedures in July 2020, of which 600,000 are endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatographies (ERCPs).An increase in the presence of multi-drug resistant organisms (MDRO) on contaminated endoscopes can cause hospital-acquired infections (HAI).



In recent years, endoscope-associated infections (EAIs), notably those linked to the reusable endoscopes used for ERCP (e.g., duodenoscope), have been a growing concern in the healthcare system. According to an article published in the National Library of Medicine, in December 2020, the attack rates of duodenoscope-associated outbreaks were between 6% and 20%. The same report concluded that the use of contaminated duodenoscopes during ERCP procedures can cause infections in as many as 10% of procedures. According to an article published in Cambridge University Press, in March 2022, between October 2019 and September 2020, 859 and 850 samples from reprocessed TJF-Q180V and TJF-160F/VF duodenoscopes, respectively, were collected. The overall contamination rate was 5.3%, with 91 samples from both models contaminated by high-concern organisms. According to the American Journal of Infection Control, up to 71% of reprocessed endoscopes can harbor microbial growth, leading to potentially severe complications that can ultimately compromise patient health.



According to an analysis of medical device reports by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received between October 15, 2018 and March 31, 2019, 3 deaths, 45 infection cases, and 159 reports of contaminated devices were recorded due to the insufficient reprocessing of duodenoscopes used in pancreatic and bile duct procedures. Further, it states that Olympus, Fujifilm, and Pentax manufacturers have not complied with post-marketing studies for the reusable endoscopes.



Thus, there is a rising demand for disposable endoscopes across the world to avoid the cases of HAIs and risks associated with contaminated endoscopes.



Application-Based Insights



Based on application, the global disposable endoscope market is segmented into urologic endoscopy, GI endoscopy, bronchoscopy, arthroscopy, proctoscopy, and others.In 2022, the GI endoscopy segment held the largest market share.



However, the urologic endoscopy segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



End User-Based Insights



The global disposable endoscope market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics centers, and clinics based on end user. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The World Health Organization (WHO), the US Census Bureau, and the US National Library of Medicine are a few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the disposable endoscope market.

