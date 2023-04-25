$1.5 Billion Contrast Media Injectors Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Forecasts, 2028

Dublin, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contrast Media Injectors - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contrast media injectors market was valued at USD 1,172 million in 2022 and is likely to register a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028 to reach USD 1,504 million by 2028.

The market is expected to advance at a respectable CAGR forecast till 2028 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe and surging demand of minimally invasive surgeries.



The contrast media injectors market is observing significant market growth primarily owing to the mounting figures of various chronic diseases such as cancers, neurological, and cardiovascular among others.

Further, an increase in the geriatric population base prone to chronic diseases, surging unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles among youngsters, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancements such as syringeless injectors and dose recording systems, increasing product launches and approvals, surging investments by key players, and others will also affect the demand for contrast media injectors positively during the forecast period.

Therefore, the market of contrast media injectors is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.



Contrast Media Injectors Market Dynamics:



According to World Health Organization (WHO) 2022 factsheet, the new cases of breast cancer in 2020 was 2.26 million, followed by lung cancer with 2.21 million cases, colon and rectum cancer reported 1.93 million new cases, prostate cancer with 1.41 million cases, skin cancer - with 1.20 million cases, and stomach cancer with 1.09 million cases, worldwide. Contrast media injectors are used to inject contrast media into cancer patients for proper visualization of normal and pathologic anatomy of tumor.



In case of cancers, new abnormal blood vessels may develop, which tend to be leakier than normal capillaries. In this case, if the contrast media is injected using injectors for diagnosis then the lesion can be much more visible on contrast enhanced scaners as compared to the other diagnosis method. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cancer will ultimately increase the demand for contrast media injectors.



Cardiovascular diseases are considered to be the leading cause of death globally. As per the WHO 2021 data, an estimated 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular disorders in 2019, illustrating 32% of all global deaths. Out of the 17 million premature deaths (under the age of 70 years) due to non-communicable diseases in 2019, 38% of the deaths were caused due to cardiovascular disorders.

The increasing mortality can be reduced if proper diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases is done at an apt time using imaging devices. During imaging diagnosis contrast media is injected with the help of contrast media injectors to get proper visualization of the anatomy. Thus, affecting the demand for contrast media injectors during the forecast period.



Further, several advances in contrast media injector technology have been made to reduce contrast media waste and automate data collection about a patient's dose. Automated injector systems, for example, precisely collect the amount of contrast media used. Vendors provide personalized doses to patients by utilizing data from EMR or Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS). Syringeless injectors are one such advancement in reducing contrast media waste.

Also, most of the manufacturers are working on new products to reduce contrast media waste and gain a competitive advantage. For instance, Bracco's smart syringeless injectors that use every drop of contrast loaded into the system for maximum efficiency. Smart injectors record the amount injected as well as the imaging protocol used and transmit the data to the PACS.

In contrast to media injector technology, these constant technological advancements are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. Therefore, the factors stated above collectively will drive the overall contrast media injectors market during the forecast period from 2023-2028.



However, the high cost of contrast media injectors and consumables, adverse effects of contrast agents, and others may prove to be challenging factors for contrast media injectors' market growth.



The contrast media injectors market was significantly impacted during the period of COVID- 19 pandemic as the volume of imaging cases in many radiology departments dropped dramatically. The COVID-19 outbreak impacted patients' access to healthcare facilities as the pandemic forced them to wait for lifesaving imaging procedures.

Moreover, the demand for contrast media injectors suffered a disgrace owing to the imposition of strict lockdown rules, and disruption in manufacturing, supply chain, and workforce. However, with the ease of lockdown restrictions, the upturn of resources and supply chain, the administration of a vaccine to the public, and the return of patients to hospitals or diagnostic imaging centers, the demand for contrast media injectors increased and is driving the market growth.



Contrast Media Injectors Market Key Players:



Some of the key market players operating in the contrast media injectors market include

GE HealthCare

Bracco

MEDTRON AG

Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

Bayer Pharmaceuticals

Nemoto Kyorindo co., Ltd.

SINO MDT

APOLLO RT Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd.

HONG KONG MEDI CO LIMITED

Key Topics Covered:



1. Contrast Media Injectors Market Report Introduction



2. Contrast Media Injectors Market Executive Summary

2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2. Market at Glance

2.3. Competitive Assessment



3. Regulatory Analysis

3.1. The United States

3.2. Europe

3.3. Japan

3.4. China



4. Contrast Media Injectors Market Key Factors Analysis

4.1. Contrast Media Injectors Market Drivers

4.1.1. Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries

4.1.2. Rising prevalence of chronic disorders

4.1.3. Technological Advancements and Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals

4.2. Contrast Media Injectors Market Restraints and Challenges

4.2.1. High cost of contrast media injectors and consumables

4.2.2. Adverse effects of contrast agents

4.3. Contrast Media Injectors Market Opportunities

4.3.1. IT-driven platforms for contrast media injectors



5. Contrast Media Injectors Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

5.3. Threat of New Entrants

5.4. Threat of Substitutes

5.5. Competitive Rivalry



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Contrast Media Injectors Market



7. Contrast Media Injectors Market Layout

7.1. By Product

7.1.1. Injector Systems

7.1.1.1. CT Injector Systems

7.1.1.2. MRI Injector Systems

7.1.1.3. Cardiovascular/Angiography Injector Systems

7.1.2. Consumables

7.1.2.1. Tubing

7.1.2.2. Syringe

7.1.2.3. Other

7.2. By Type of Injectors

7.2.1. Single-head Injectors

7.2.2. Dual-head Injectors

7.2.3. Syringeless Injectors

7.3. By Application

7.3.1. Radiology

7.3.2. Interventional Cardiology

7.3.3. Others

7.4. By Geography



8. Contrast Media Injectors Market Company and Product Profiles

8.1. Company Overview

8.2. Company Snapshot

8.3. Financial Overview

8.4. Product Listing

8.5. Entropy



9. KOL Views



10. Project Approach



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/go0byc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.