Business and Contract Law Training Course: Up-to-Date Commercial Law with Practical Methods of Translating this Law into Documentation

This programme combines up-to-date commercial law with practical methods of translating this law into documentation.
The law and regulations governing business and contract law are increasingly complex and now affect all industries and every type of commercial agreement, from entering into a contract to validity of purchase conditions.
If you are involved in commercial contracting or dealing with external parties at any level, you need to grasp the practical legal implications of these relationships to ensure you do not expose your organisation to unnecessary risk. You will also need to protect your company from litigation and anticipate legal pitfalls.
It identifies and analyses the different types of contract and how the various statutes affect them, ensuring that you fully understand the impact of current legislation and case law, and looks at how Brexit may affect your contracts.
By the end of the course you will be able to recognise and deal confidently with the risks and benefits of commercial contracts.
Who Should Attend:
- Contract and commercial managers and engineers
- Sales and marketing managers
- Project and procurement managers
Agenda
Day 1
Effective Contract Negotiation
- Preparing for negotiation
- Developing winning strategies
- Objectives and aligning to strategy
- Understanding the rules of negotiation and culture
- Key negotiation behaviours and communication skills
- Mapping routes to agreement
Formation of a Binding Contract
- What is a contract?
- Making a binding and enforceable contract
- Six components
- Offer
- Acceptance
- Deeds
Pre Contract Documents
Terms of a Contract
Managing the Contract
- Payment mechanisms
- Contract
- Service levels
- Audit rights
- Dealing with change
- Delegation
- Contract programme and governance
- Change management
Day 2
Constructive Performance Obligations
Drafting Exercises
Bribery and Corruption
- The Bribery Act
- General and corporate offences
- Bribing foreign officials
- Enforcement and penalties
- Key issues for companies
- Associated persons
- Facilitation payments
- Gifts and hospitality
Limiting Risk - Damages, Termination, Variation and Dispute Resolution
Boilerplate Clauses
The 10 Key Steps Tool For Drafting and Analysing a Contract
Speakers:
Arun Singh OBE
International Lawyer & Consultant
Falconbury Ltd
Arun Singh (Prof) OBE, FRSA is an international lawyer and consultant to an international law firm. He was formerly a partner and Head of Commercial Law at KPMG Legal. Arun is cited and ranked in Chambers Guide of the World's Leading Lawyers.
He concentrates on international investment, joint ventures, licensing of technology, research and development, M&A, energy, outsourcing and corporate governance in developed and emerging markets. He also handles international legal risk management matters.
Arun advises a range of international organisations. He is a Visiting Professor in International Business, Leadership and Negotiations at Salford University Business School, Senior Associate at Oxford University's Institute of Legal Practice and teaches international leadership and negotiations at the University of Cambridge. He has facilitated programmes in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the U.S.
He is a recognised corporate educator and a non executive director of 4 international investment companies one of which is listed on the London Stock Exchange chairing the Audit Committee and Investment Committee.
Arun's work for SME's and clients such as BA, BP, CMSLegal, Orange, Diageo, KPMG, Motorola includes working with managers on business skills such as leadership, impact and influence, team dynamics, international management negotiations and conflict resolution. He was appointed an OBE by HM the Queen in January 1999 for services to international trade, investment and intercultural management.
Arun is an editor and contributor to a number of publications, including Thorogood's Special Report on Business and Contract Law, facilitator for company programmes and corporate speaker to conferences.
