WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 25 April 2023, 16:00 EEST
WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Keith Bannister
WithSecure Corporation - Managers' transactions - Bannister
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Bannister, Keith
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: WithSecure Corporation
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20230424113444_14
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-04-24
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000519228
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9831 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 9831 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Contact information :
Laura Viita
Director, Investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com