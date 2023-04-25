English Finnish

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 25 April 2023, 16:00 EEST



WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Camilla Perselli

WithSecure Corporation - Managers' transactions - Perselli

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Perselli, Camilla

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: WithSecure Corporation

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20230424113445_16

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-04-24

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000519228

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3277 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3277 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Contact information :

Laura Viita

Director, Investor relations and sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com



