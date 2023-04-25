Rollo Insurance Selects Tarmika and Applied Pay to Streamline Commercial Lines Quoting and Payment Processes

University Park, IL., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Rollo Insurance has selected Tarmika and Applied Pay to enhance their commercial lines quoting and payment processes. Applied Pay will help Rollo digitally transform and automate its insurance payments process and Tarmika will allow them to expand their distribution channels, gain new business and provide an enhanced client experience.



“We specialize in ‘being local’ – we want our clients to enjoy a local connection with our great people while having the access to nationwide capabilities,” said Jackson Rollo, president of Rollo Insurance. “We use technology solely to enhance the client experience, not replace it – this business is all about relationships, so we take every opportunity to invest in and develop our relationships we have with our clients.”

Applied Pay is a cloud-based electronic payments hub that enables agents and brokers to provide their clients a secure, online way to pay for new and recurring premiums. Directly integrated into Applied Epic, Applied CSR24 and EZLynx Client Center, Applied Pay provides intuitive, branded checkout pages where policyholders can go to pay for premiums via text link, credit card, ACH, digital wallet, or other payment methods. It automatically handles payment authorization and tokenizes sensitive information to increase security and ensure compliance. The solution also reconciles receivables at the account level, reducing manual workflows and improving the accuracy and timeliness needed to reconcile payments.

Tarmika is a single-entry commercial lines quoting application that enables agencies to simultaneously quote multiple small commercial products for appointed carriers and through Market Access. Directly integrated with Applied Epic and EZLynx, agents can easily pass key risk data points between applications to streamline the quoting process in Tarmika while tracking activities and important quoting details directly in the management system. Tarmika also has built-in integration capabilities with Applied Epic and EZLynx. By enabling agents to collect and store data, find in-appetite markets, quote and submit to multiple insurers or MGAs in a single workflow, agents create a simpler, more connected commercial lines quoting experience that improves productivity and speed to market.

“Rollo has its sights set on high growth projections, but the swiveling back and forth from one system to another was costing their business a lot of time,” said Anupam Gupta, chief product officer, Applied Systems. “Applied Pay and Tarmika have transformed Rollo’s workflows, saving them time and allowing them to invest in the qualities that define their businesses – client obsession at the local level and operational and growth performance that is nationally competitive.”

