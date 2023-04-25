CloudBolt Expands Its Leadership Team with Kyle Campos as Chief Technology Officer

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the leader in automating, optimizing and governing hybrid cloud, multi-tool environments for global enterprises, announced today the appointment of Kyle Campos as Chief Technology Officer to drive global engineering and innovation. The hire comes on the heels of the appointment of Craig Hinkley as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, as the cloud management leader focuses on its next stage of growth and scale.

Kyle Campos is a seasoned technology veteran with a 25-year track record of building scalable, agile and practical development projects. Before joining CloudBolt, Campos was the EVP of Technology at Smarsh, where he led the assembly and launch of the enterprise SaaS business, which moved the company from newcomer to market leader in under three years. At CloudBolt, he will lead a unified global engineering team focused on increasing automation and optimizing hybrid cloud operations, infrastructure, spend and security for customers worldwide.

“I believe that by enabling our teams with a strong vision of the possible, facilitating clear communication, healthy collaboration and sustainable engineering practices, we can drive transformative value and innovation for our customers and industry,” said Campos. “I am excited to join CloudBolt and to lead our integrated development team in building innovative cloud and cost management solutions that help customers automate, orchestrate, and optimize to increase productivity, agility, and control.”

CloudBolt also promoted Michael Salleo to Chief Product Officer to continue to harmonize key product capabilities and double down on enabling FinOps. He will be responsible for creating a unified vision and roadmap for CloudBolt’s hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, and partnering with Campos and his global engineering team to bring these blueprints to life. Additionally, CloudBolt created a vital new role of Field Chief Technology Officer and appointed Rick Kilcoyne to work closely with customers and prospects to evangelize CloudBolt’s vision and increase adoption of its solutions.

“This new configuration is a crucial part of our strategy to harness untapped market opportunities across the evolving hybrid cloud/multi-cloud landscape and drive innovation at scale,” said CloudBolt CEO, Craig Hinkley. “We are committed to putting our customers at the center of everything we do. We now have the right people in the right roles to deliver on the true promise of optimized cloud automation, orchestration, spend, and value.”

CloudBolt helps companies optimize, automate and better control hybrid cloud and multi-cloud environments. Providing industry-leading cloud financial management, automation, orchestration, and governance solutions for global enterprises and service providers alike, CloudBolt helps the organizations it serves simplify complexity and rapidly maximize cloud value and impact. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt has won numerous awards and has repeatedly been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Deloitte Fast 500 and the Inc. 5000 lists.

