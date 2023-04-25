Think Power Solutions Named Great Place To Work-Certified™ for Third Consecutive Year

Plano, Texas, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think Power Solutions, a leading provider of infrastructure management solutions, announced today that it has been re-certified as a Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year, highlighting the company's exemplary "Just Culture." Great Place to Work® is a global organization that recognizes companies with exceptional workplace cultures based on anonymous feedback from their employees. This year, 93% of Think Power Solutions' employees rated the company as a great place to work, with 95% expressing a desire to work there long-term. The company also received a 95% satisfaction rate across various categories, including management trust, pride in the company's accomplishments, and customer service.

"We are honored to be named Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the third year in a row. This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing an exceptional workplace experience that is physically and psychologically safe for our employees,” said Hari Vasudevan, the founder and CEO of Think Power Solutions. “Our high employee satisfaction ratings and this certification validate our core business strategy of prioritizing a 'Just Culture' that encourages trust, transparency, learning, continuous improvement, and employee well-being for all employees, benefiting both our business and our greatest resource - our people. We are grateful to our dedicated team for making this achievement possible and will continue to use their feedback to improve our workplace culture."

"As the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work, I can attest that the Great Place To Work Certification is a highly sought-after achievement that requires unwavering commitment to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin. "It's the only official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture and Think Power Solutions has successfully earned this recognition for the third consecutive year. This achievement is a testament to the fact that Think Power Solutions is among the top companies to work for, providing a superior workplace environment for its employees."

About Think Power Solutions

Think Power Solutions is a leading tech-enabled infrastructure management solutions provider with highly skilled and dedicated consultants who clients entrust to manage their mission-critical infrastructure. Think Power Solutions was founded with the vision of providing exceptional client service influenced by modern technology to positively impact the utilities, telecom, and construction industries.

Think Power Solutions exists to serve its clients, making every effort to understand their needs to produce a high-quality deliverable specifically tailored to meet custom requirements. This client-centric philosophy, creative thinking, and innovative solutions, combined with stellar project execution attracts top industry talent. Think Power Solutions’ culture enables its people to deliver industry leading services and products. For more information visit: https://www.thinkpowersolutions.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

