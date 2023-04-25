Edo Japan is Recognized for Franchise Excellence at the Canadian Franchise Association National Convention

Calgary, Alta., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edo Japan is the bronze winner of the 2023 Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Awards of Excellence in Franchising in the Traditional 30-99 Franchisees category. The award was presented to Edo Japan on April 3, 2023, during the Awards Gala at the CFA National Convention in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Considered the pinnacle of franchise achievement in Canada, the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising are given annually to franchise systems that have demonstrated superior franchisee relations, leadership, training and communications.



"We are honoured to have our Edo team recognized for their dedication to our franchisees with the CFA Award of Excellence in Franchising. It's a testament to the hard work and perseverance that has brought us to where we are today," says Terry Foster, Vice President, Franchising & Operations. "As we look to the future, we're excited to build on this success and continue to innovate, grow across Canada and exceed the expectations of our customers."

More than 66 CFA-member franchise brands participated in the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising program this year. Sponsored by the CFA and administered by the Portage Group, a third-party research firm, the winning franchise systems were determined based on the results of a survey completed by participating brands’ franchisees about their experiences and levels of satisfaction with the system.

“The CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising celebrates the very best in Canadian franchising in 2023. The winners have demonstrated the importance of Growing Together® and the symbiotic partnership between franchisor and franchisees,” says CFA President & Chief Executive Officer Sherry McNeil. “Regardless of the size or concept, a strong relationship between the franchisor and franchisees is fundamental to a franchise system’s success. We congratulate Edo Japan for their achievements.”

Open exclusively to CFA franchise system members, the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising competition includes seven categories to enable franchise systems to be rated against their peers. Entries are separated into Traditional Franchises (i.e., those with bricks and mortar locations) and Non-Traditional Franchises (i.e., mobile, home-based, etc.), then grouped based on the number of franchisees.

Systems with the highest scores in each category are recognized with bronze, silver and gold awards. The prestigious CFA Award of Excellence in Franchising Grand Prize is given to a gold winner in the Traditional category and a gold winner in the Non-Traditional category.

To learn more about Edo Japan, visit www.edojapan.com

For more information about the CFA Awards of Excellence in Franchising and a list of winners, visit www.cfa.ca



About Edo Japan

Edo Japan is one of Canada’s fastest-growing quick-service restaurants, now serving over 11 million freshly prepared meals annually across more than 175 locations throughout Canada.

First opened in Calgary, Alberta in 1979, Edo Japan combines the art of traditional teppanyaki-style cooking techniques with the best of chef-inspired modern cuisine. From its famous teriyaki sauce, to the sourcing of high-quality ingredients, the company has never strayed from its founder’s mission to serve the community with fresh and delicious food while also giving back. Since 2010, Edo has donated more than $780,000 to local food banks in Canada – including a record-breaking $161,000 from our recent 2022 campaign. Headquartered in Calgary, Edo Japan is proudly Canadian-owned.

About the Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business. CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of more than 700 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada’s best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Canadian franchises contribute over $96 billion per year to the Canadian economy and create jobs for more than 1.8 million people. Learn more at www.cfa.ca or www.FranchiseCanada.online.





###

Attachment