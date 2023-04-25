Pioneer Consulting Performs Due Diligence in Accelecom’s Acquisition of Georgia Public Web

HOBOKEN, N.J., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneer Consulting , the full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, announces it provided technical advisory and due diligence services for Accelecom , a wholesale and business fiber provider based in Louisville, Kentucky, as part of its acquisition of regional fiber provider Georgia Public Web .



Pioneer Consulting provided the technical services as part of Accelecom’s analysis for the intended acquisition in two phases. The first phase included assessment and advisement of Georgia Public Web’s assets; initial risk analysis; site visits; analysis of the fiber plant and intermediary amplification sites; examination of operations and maintenance of the transmission plant, intermediary amplification sites, termination sites, and data centers; and assessment of the modifications needed to meet the acquisition’s goals.

During phase two, Pioneer provided support including analysis of capacity agreements between parties, assessment of the value of these agreements, and a current market review.

As part of the many telecom advisory services offered by Pioneer Consulting, the company has extensive experience working for commercial and development banks, private equity firms, and other funding agents that require technical assessment of new and existing fiber optic transmission systems.

The addition of Georgia Public Web to Accelecom will enable the company to improve fiber-optic services to enterprise and carrier customers, as well as expand its services from Kentucky through six nearby states, offering more options for connectivity. Georgia Public Web will now do business as Accelecom Georgia.

