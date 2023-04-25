GeoVax to Host First Quarter 2023 Business Update and Financial Results Conference Call on May 4, 2023

ATLANTA, GA, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancer and infectious diseases, announced today that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after the market closes.

Following the release, management will host a live conference call and webcast to provide a general business update and discuss financial results. Subsequent to management’s prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A period for analysts and others.

Thursday, May 4, 2023, 4:30 PM ET

Domestic: 800-715-9871

International: 646-307-1963

Conference ID: 3978501

Webcast: GeoVax Earnings Webcast

A webcast replay of the call will be available for six months via the same link as the live webcast approximately two hours after the end of the call.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies and vaccines for cancers and many of the world’s most threatening infectious diseases. The company’s lead program in oncology is a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, presently in a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax’s lead infectious disease candidate is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine targeting high-risk immunocompromised patient populations. Currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials, GEO-CM04S1 is being evaluated as a COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient. In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the vaccine as a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. GeoVax has a leadership team who have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. For more information, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Rich Cockrell

CG Capital

404-736-3838

govx@cg.capital