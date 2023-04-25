Killer Burger Continues Expansion with Newest Restaurant in Salem, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Killer Burger, the fast growing better burger concept offering meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers, today announced it has opened its newest location in Salem, Oregon. This is the 21st Killer Burger to open and follows the company’s 20th opening in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this year. The restaurant will host its official grand opening on Wednesday, May 3rd.



Located at 2540 Kuebler Blvd SE, the new franchised restaurant will seat up to 98 guests. The location is a premier, end-cap site in the new Costco-anchored center in South Salem. The restaurant boasts 2,500 square feet indoors plus a patio for outdoor dining and is open daily from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm. In an effort to give back to the community and welcome new guests in, from today through April 28th Killer Burger will be donating 50% of sales to Family Building Blocks, a local non-profit organization dedicated to keeping children safe and families together.

“The Salem opening is an essential part of our plans for strategic growth and development in 2023, and we are so proud of the momentum we’ve been able to achieve so far,” said John Dikos, CEO of Killer Burger. “We couldn’t ask for a better franchise partner than Dave Edwards and his team, and we look forward to serving up Killer Burger’s one-of-a-kind burgers to the Salem community.”

The Salem restaurant is owned and operated by franchisee Dave Edwards, and is the first part of a larger multi-unit deal agreement that will bring three restaurants to Oregon and three units to Idaho over the next four years. Edwards is a seasoned operator who is a partner in over 20 Papa Johns locations and leads an ownership team with deep industry experience, including senior leadership roles with Red Robin.

“It’s an honor to be able to work with John and the team at Killer Burger to bring its delicious offerings to Salem for the first time,” said Dave Edwards. “I believe Killer Burger is the perfect addition to the Salem dining scene, and I couldn’t be more excited to welcome our guests into the restaurant. I am confident in Killer Burger’s value proposition and am eager to continue this momentum with our five additional restaurants we’ll bring to Oregon and Idaho over the next few years.”

Looking ahead, Killer Burger’s strategic expansion plans are supported by an impressive pipeline of upcoming restaurant openings, including a company-owned location scheduled to open in Medford, Ore., in the coming months, as well as a franchised unit in West Linn, Ore., later this year. In total, these restaurant openings and multi-unit development agreements bring Killer Burger’s open and committed store count to over 30 stores.

To learn more about Killer Burger and its franchise opportunities, please visit https://killerburger.com/franchising/.

About Killer Burger

Founded in 2010 in Portland, Killer Burger is a growing better burger concept with meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers that redefine the true American diner burger to the modern world. With 20 company-owned and franchised locations in the Pacific Northwest, Killer Burger was built on the idea of crafting a burger so good that it defines what a burger should be, with each quality ingredient layered on top of a perfectly-seared patty to make each bite a carefully-engineered experience.

The company has received praise from a number of national and local publications since its inception, including being voted “Best Burger” in Vancouver, Washington’s The Columbian, “Beaverton Best Burger” in 2022 and “Portland’s Best Burger” by readers of Willamette Week in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Killer Burger continues to expand throughout the Pacific Northwest and the Mountain West through strategic company-owned and franchised growth. To learn more about Killer Burger and its franchise opportunities, visit https://killerburger.com/franchising/.

