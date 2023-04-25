Cardinal Peak recognized as trusted AWS IoT Service Delivery Partner optimizing device cost, reliability and performance

LAFAYETTE, Colo., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Peak, an engineering services firm specializing in connected product development, including hardware, electronics, embedded, cloud and end-user software, today announced it has attained Amazon Web Services IoT Core Service Delivery designation to improve customer experiences and outcomes of Internet of Things solutions.

Validated for choosing the best approach for designing and implementing connected devices with AWS IoT Core, Cardinal Peak delivers IoT solutions optimized for cost, reliability, security, performance and scalability. The AWS IoT Service Delivery designation identifies AWS Partner Network (APN) members with a track record of delivering AWS IoT Core services to customers.



“We’ve helped create and launch many IoT designs, including machine learning and AI in the cloud or at the edge, embedded development, over-the-air updates, fleet management and much more — leveraging AWS IoT services — and are ecstatic to achieve AWS IoT Core Partner status,” said Mark Carrington, Cardinal Peak’s CEO. “This achievement illustrates our commitment to providing innovative IoT solutions to our customers, and we look forward to further strengthening our partnership with AWS to drive digital transformation and enable connected experiences for organizations across industries.”



As an early adopter of AWS, Cardinal Peak started developing its first AWS product in 2011. The company then developed a music streaming service on AWS cloud that launched to 15 million customers in its first two weeks. In 2018, the product design and development firm became an Alexa system integrator based on successful client delivery. In 2020, Cardinal Peak joined Amazon’s Voice Interoperability Initiative, a commitment to providing customer choice and flexibility. In 2022, members of Cardinal Peak’s embedded software team presented a re:Invent chalk talk on AWS IoT ExpressLink. Current initiatives as an APN consulting partner include a deeper focus on AWS IoT Core and Kinesis Video.



As an APN partner and AWS IoT consulting services expert, Cardinal Peak solves difficult problems at every stage to bring product innovations to market quickly. The company's AWS partner services combine senior-level development, testing and support professionals on a single team — ensuring contract engineering projects have the right pieces in the right places, from end to end. Cardinal Peak supports every aspect of the product engineering process, whether clients need a specific skill set to augment their staff or a complete team to take an idea from prototype through commercialization and ongoing support.



“This achievement is a testament to our team's exceptional talent and years of experience in building world-class IoT solutions,” said Sean O’Neil, vice president of application engineering and the AWS visionary at Cardinal Peak. “Our ongoing focus on innovation and relentless commitment to delivering transformative IoT experiences enabled us to achieve this significant milestone, and we will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with IoT as we advance through Amazon's consulting partner program."



Benefits accruing from the AWS IoT Service Delivery include funds to offset AWS services costs for customer implementations and the support of Amazon's top IoT solution architects, ensuring an efficient and secure IoT solution design for each customer.



For more information about how Cardinal Peak collaborates with clients to quickly bring IoT innovations to market, please visit cardinalpeak.com/expertise/iot-engineering.











About Cardinal Peak

Cardinal Peak is a Colorado-based product engineering services company that reduces the risk of outsourcing an engineering project. With more than 120 engineers, designers and strategists providing personalized and responsive service and support focusing on execution and quality, Cardinal Peak delivers contract engineering services to guide innovative ideas through the development process and into production. Specializing in developing connected products in multiple markets, including audio, video, security, health care and others, the product development leader provides end-to-end design skills in hardware, electronics, embedded, cloud and end-user software services. Visit cardinalpeak.com for more information on the company's product engineering services and to connect with its experts.





###