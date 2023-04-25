AVANT Doubles Down on the Partner Experience

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVANT, a channel sales enablement company empowering the Trusted Advisor, today announced a series of new investments and initiatives that are designed to elevate the partner experience to help Trusted Advisors win more business than with anyone else. These include the launch of PATHFINDER 2.0, new partner support enhancements, the release of the AVANT 6-12 Report on CCaaS, and the “Drive to Summit” sales contest for both existing and newly signed Trusted Advisors with a $25,000 top prize.



“At AVANT all we think about is how we help partners win more business – period,” said Ian Kieninger, CEO and Co-Founder, AVANT. “We are doubling down with significant new investments in Pathfinder 2.0, enhanced Partner Support and commissions teams, and new industry research from the CCaaS 6-12 report to help you win deals faster. AVANT is committed to keeping our Trusted Advisors ahead of the ever-evolving change in technology.”

PATHFINDER 2.0 Raises the Bar on Partner Enablement

With the launch of Pathfinder 2.0, AVANT is putting EVOLOCITY in action, accelerating the Trusted Advisor’s ability to win more business with AVANT than with anyone else through a faster, more intuitive interface that offers highly customizable branding and configuration options, improved opportunities to connect and collaborate on active projects, and new features, tools, and resources.

“This brand-new platform supports the rapid innovation needed to drive a steady stream of new sales enablement tools for our Trusted Advisors,” said Jake Schuman, Vice President of Product, AVANT. “We are excited to see PATHFINDER continue to build on its legacy as an industry-leading, customer-facing platform for customer engagements, scalability and customizability and we envision that PATHFINDER 2.0 is the single resource for communication and collaboration between AVANT, our vendors, our Trusted Advisors, and more.”

Pathfinder 2.0 is built for rapid innovation and to accommodate any business model, regardless of structure and complexity. It features faster speeds, improved navigation, better team management and organization, and a more modern and flexible technology experience. The more intuitive layout and user experience enables instant toggling between customer-facing and non-customer facing mode. It also offers an instant winning contract upload option to expedite and improve communications, and turnkey commissions inquiry submission for faster and more efficient updates.

Next-Generation Back-Office Support Enriches Partner Experience

We doubled the size of our enhanced Partner Experience and commissions teams, ensuring that its Trusted Advisors and their customers are supported at every stage of the deal, from pricing to installation, to commissions, so that opportunities successfully reach the finish line.

“We are taking the partner experience to the next level with a team of experts who have decades of experience, are very knowledgeable and detail oriented when it comes to ensuring that a solution offered through our Trusted Advisors is priced, contracted and implemented both quickly and efficiently,” said Shane McNamara, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Operations, AVANT. “No matter the size or scope of a project, our team is there to advocate a smooth transition – from order to activation.”

New AVANT Research Reveals Business Growth Opportunities in CCaaS

AVANT Analytics has recently launched the latest in its series of 6-12 Reports. Focused on CCaaS, this report highlights trends and opportunities for Trusted Advisors when it comes to leveraging CCaaS to drive customer success. These reports are co-brandable and help educate end customers on the latest CCaaS data and insights to enable smart and impactful IT decision-making. View the full report.

The AVANT 6-12 reports are designed to help IT decision-makers solve key business challenges they are facing in the next six to 12 months. Previous AVANT 6-12 reports are available here.

AVANT to Demonstrate Commitment to Partner Success at Channel Partners Expo

Pathfinder 2.0, AVANT’s next-generation back-office support, and the new AVANT 6-12 Report on CCaaS will be highlighted during Channel Partners Expo, taking place May 1-4, 2023, at the Venetian Resort and Expo in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to stop by the AVANT Lounge in Ballrooms C & D, or visit the AVANT Interactive Area outside the Channel Partners Expo Hall, during the event.

The AVANT team will also be presenting on stage, with Jennifer Gallego, AVANT’s Executive Vice President of Global Sales, participating in a keynote panel on "A Conversation with Today’s Top Channel Influencers" on Wednesday, May 3 at 12:20 p.m.

On May 2, 2023, AVANT will also launch “Drive to Summit” sales contest which runs through August 31, 2023. Prizes include:

Two round trip tickets and hotel accommodations for Special Forces Summit 2023, taking place Oct. 2-5, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz., and a voucher for a racing/driving/desert adventure a day prior to the event.

Tickets to the Formula One Las Vegas, two round trip tickets and hotel accommodations from Nov 16-18, 2023.

Two round trip tickets and hotel stay in a U.S. city of choice with a one-day exotic car/luxury driving experience.

A Grand Prize of $25,000 toward a car lease. The grand prize winner must be in attendance at Special Forces Summit 2023 to win.

The contest is available to new and current Trusted Advisors, who can qualify and earn points toward the prizes throughout the year when they visit the AVANT Lounge at Channel Partners Expo, complete IQAs and deal registrations, close deals, and more. Contest rules and the complete list of qualifying events is available at https://goavant.net/drive-to-summit/.

For more information on Special Forces Summit, visit: https://goavant.net/sfs23.

