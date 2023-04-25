National Cybersecurity Alliance Partners with One In Tech Foundation to Launch HBCU Scholarship Program

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) , the nation’s leading nonprofit promoting cybersecurity education and awareness, today announced the launch of their Historically Black Colleges and Universities Scholarship Program. Established in partnership with One In Tech, an ISACA Foundation, the initiative will provide support to individuals who are currently underrepresented in the industry by ensuring equitable access and advancements within the cybersecurity and tech careers.

The new program will build off of NCA’s recently launched HBCU Career Program “See Yourself In Cyber” that aims to equip students with the necessary skills to navigate the search process for positions in security, privacy and risk and incorporate One in Tech’s mission of creating a healthy digital world that is safe, secure and accessible for all through diversified workforce.

“The cybersecurity and IT industries are growing at a rapid pace and investing in a diverse workfield that incorporates different perspectives, experiences and talent is essential to ensuring the field reaches its fullest potential,” said Lisa Plaggemier, executive director at the National Cybersecurity Alliance. “The HBCU Scholarship Program will go a long way towards fulfilling the goal of helping under-represented groups enter and succeed in these professions.”

“We are proud to announce that the program will kick off with a total of $20,000 in scholarships as a result of the partnership with NCA,” said Ginger Spitzer, Executive Director of the One in Tech Foundation. “Additional funds will be raised following the launch to help bolster and diversify the cybersecurity and IT fields in higher education.”

The HBCUs that will be participating in the Scholarship Program include Bennett College, Claflin University, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University, St. Philip's College, Southern University A&M College, Texas Southern University, and Winston Salem State University.

“Over the last several decades, my hometown of San Antonio has built a reputation as “Cyber City USA” because of our skilled pool of cybersecurity professionals and the businesses and opportunities they bring to our community. The National Cybersecurity Alliance’s “See Yourself In Cyber” has played an important role in helping local HBCU students connect with our growing cybersecurity industry, and the launch of the HBCU Scholarship Program is an exciting new step forward to bring diverse talent into the field. As our nation confronts new digital challenges, we must empower students from all backgrounds to pursue meaningful careers in cybersecurity and tech. I look forward to seeing students benefit from these new scholarships at St. Philip’s College in San Antonio and at HBCUs across the country,” said Congressman Joaquin Castro.

To support the program and help advance the scholarship opportunities awarded, please visit https://oneintech.org/take-action/donate/online-donation/ and select “National Cybersecurity Alliance Partner Scholarship Fund.”

For more information on the HBCU Career Program, please visit https://staysafeonline.org/programs/hbcu-cyber-career-program/ .

About National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater “digital” good. The National Cybersecurity Alliance’s core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Week (Jan. 22-28th); and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org .

About ISACA